Three is the magic number. Once again, every home on this month’s list sold for more than $3 million and most of them were only on the market for a week or two.
For fun, I took a look back at the May 2010 installment of Headline Homes, and while the top two sales went for a whopping $28 million and $4 million, respectively, the rest of the list quickly descended into the $1-$2 million range, with many of the homes going for tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars below asking price. It was a finicky market, to be sure.
Related: That $28 million sale a decade ago was when Alan Jackson bought his famous 22,000-square-foot gated estate, which he sold for $19 million in March.
Below are May’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 9230 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood
Buyer: Harlan Development LLC
Sale price: $8,500,000
Seller: Roger E. Mick
Seller’s agent: Andy Beasley, Brentview Realty
Buyer’s agent: Garrett Beasley, Brentview Realty
This month Harlan Dvelopment LLC tops the list with the purchase of 71 acres on Old Smyrna Road. In March, our friends at the Williamson Herald reported that the Brentwood City Commission “narrowly voted in favor of moving forward with a request to rezone” those 71 acres.
While the property currently hosts an 11,743-square-foot home with an inground pool, a screened patio and three fireplaces, the plan is to install a private road and build 21 homes on the property, with each lot averaging 2.69 acres.
2. 1409 Montmorenci Pass, Brentwood
Buyer: Mark and Dana Foley
Sale price: $6,750,000
Seller: Trace Construction
Seller’s agent: Lisa Culp Taylor, Parks
Buyers’ agent: Michelle Maldonado, Compass
According to the listing, this 8,131-square-foot home in Brentwood’s Cartwright Close subdivision was originally built to be the builder’s personal home so “it is unique.” Does that mean hidden rooms and trick doors like a Winchester Mystery House? It doesn’t appear so. But there are several impressive amenities, including a wine room with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall, a Thermador gas range that costs more than a used car, a bonus room with a wet bar and, outside, a pool with a spa, a putting green and a covered patio with a fireplace.
Buyer Mark Foley is the President and CEO of Revance Therapeutics, a company that markets Botox alternatives and other neuromodulator therapeutics. Foley moved Revance’s headquarters from California to downtown Nashville last year.
3. 4914 Lealand Lane
Buyer: Michael and Marian Yagemann
Sale price: $6,300,000
Seller: William and Janet Schock
Sellers’ agent: Nathan Matwijec, Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty
Buyers’ agent: Jack S. Miller, Parks
Here’s something you don’t see often: The entertaining area of this 14,657-square-foot behemoth features a full bar and a personal stage complete with theater curtains and a spotlight. It’s not large enough to host a private performance of Hamilton, but it would no doubt be fun for karaoke parties. The home, with six bedrooms and eight baths, also has a saltwater pool, a five-car garage and a two-story library.
Want to know where sellers William and Janet Schock have ended up after selling this massive mansion? Take a look at number 10 on this month’s list.
4. 8455 Heirloom Blvd., College Grove
Buyer: Bruce and Rosalind Jacobs
Sale price: $4,750,000
Seller: Timothy and Kimberly Wilbanks
Sellers’ agent: Robert Shiels, Grove Realty
Buyers’ agent: Ashley Luther, Chord Real Estate
As part of The Grove’s gated community, this home comes with access to the community’s fitness center, pool, tennis courts and golf course. Not that buyers Bruce and Rosalind Jacobs will need it: The home itself, which overlooks the 11th and 12th holes, has a game room with a full bar, a home gym and a covered “grilling porch.”
5. 4301 Forsythe Place
Buyer: Scott and Kelly Altick
Sale price: $3,995,000
Seller: William H. Hardie III
Seller’s agent: Nathan Matwijec and Alex Sloan, Zeitlin Sotheby’s
Buyers’ agent: Marsha Simoneaux, Fridrich & Clark
Back in 2017, seller William H. Hardie III purchased this four-bedroom Belle Meade estate for $2.56 million. Last month, though, he unloaded it for nearly $4 million, raking in a respectable little profit of $1.435 million.
The home, which was renovated in 2019, features reclaimed Mississippi wood floors, oak ceiling beams, Carolina brick and a cedar shake roof. There’s also a heated pool and spa adjacent to a vaulted covered porch with a television, fireplace and a very fun-looking oversized porch swing.
6. 4917 Granny White Pike
Buyer: Kent and Sarah Knuth
Sale price: $3,922,000
Seller: Casey Sulak
Seller’s agent: Rebecca Norris DiNapoli, Compass
Buyers’ agents: Amy Doyle and Kelly Larsen, Fridrich & Clark
A selling point of this Oak Hill home appears to be the “parking room for more than 35 cars!” Who would ever want 35 cars’ worth of people in their house? That is too many cars! That is too many people! Anyway, the house was built in 1964 but it has since been renovated by sellers Casey and Lindsay Sulak.
Buyer Ken Knuth is the founder and owner of an HVAC company and Sarah Knuth is an Instagram influencer. Last month, she shared the news of their new purchase with her 888,000 followers using the hashtag #knuthkrib3. This might be the first time a Headline Homes house had its own hashtag.
7. 813 Deercrossing
Buyer: 813 Rose Inc.
Sale price: $3,650,000
Seller: Ross Schilling
Seller’s agents: Darin Cunningham and Christina Cunningham, Compass
Buyer’s agent: Eddie Ferrell, Crye-Leike Realtors
The seller of this nearly-9,000-square-foot estate is Ross Schilling, manager of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd. The house is exactly what one would expect from a man who kicks it with rock icons. There’s an infinity-edge pool with a waterfall and swim-up bar, an outdoor kitchen, a pool house with a full bar and a game room and, in the owner’s suite, a shower with four different showerheads should anyone need to film a sexy music video. There’s also a lot of Beatles art on the walls, but I’m guessing Schilling will take that with him when he moves.
8. 1624 Whispering Hills Drive, Frankin
Buyer: Kathi B. Wright, Trustee of the 1624 Whispering Hills Drive Trust
Sale price: $3,600,000
Seller: Marci Mason
Seller’s agents: Ami Kase and Kim Brannon, Zeitlin Sotheby’s
Buyer’s agent: Megan Jones Campbell, Parks
All five bedrooms in this gated Laurelbrooke estate come with their own en suite. The dream! It also features a bonus room with a snack bar and a finished basement with a wet bar and a two-story office with … well, there’s no bar in the office.
Seller Marci Mason is an author and speaker who was once married to former NFL player Derek Mason. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.
9. 611 Fair St., Franklin
Buyer: Budge and Carol Demars Collins
Sale price: $3,210,000
Seller: Kenneth Cohen and Darcie Bundy
Sellers’ agents: Tami Siedlecki and Marsha Simoneaux, Fridrich & Clark
Buyers’ agent: Paula Hinegardner, Keller Williams Realty
Sellers Kenneth Cohen and Darcie Bundy purchased this “luxe farmhouse” — and appeared in Headline Homes — in February 2020. They paid $2.7 million at the time. There is no farm, there is no barn; the whole lot clocks in at less than a third of an acre. But there is a covered porch with an outdoor fireplace and a guest apartment above the three-car garage.
Buyer Budge Collins is the founder, CEO and CIO of the Newport Beach, California-based Collins/Bay Island Securities.
10. 901 Van Leer Drive
Buyer: William and Janet Schock
Sale price: $3,150,000
Seller: Stone Oak Builders LLC
Seller’s agent: Richard F. Bryan, Fridrich & Clark
Buyers’ agent: Nathan Matwijec, Zeitlin Sotheby’s
Just completed in April, this 6,980-square-foot home in the Oak Hill subdivision features beamed ceilings, a kitchen loaded with Wolfe appliances and quartz countertops and a nano door that opens to the screened porch.
A nano door, I have learned, is what they call those collapsable glass panels that can be tucked away to create an open-air space. It’s funny because they’re usually very big. You know, door-sized. But nano is another word for small, originating from the Greek word nanos, which means “dwarf.” So there’s that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.