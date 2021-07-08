4914 lealand

4914 Lealand Lane

 Eric England

Three is the magic number. Once again, every home on this month’s list sold for more than $3 million and most of them were only on the market for a week or two.

For fun, I took a look back at the May 2010 installment of Headline Homes, and while the top two sales went for a whopping $28 million and $4 million, respectively, the rest of the list quickly descended into the $1-$2 million range, with many of the homes going for tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars below asking price. It was a finicky market, to be sure.

Related: That $28 million sale a decade ago was when Alan Jackson bought his famous 22,000-square-foot gated estate, which he sold for $19 million in March.

Below are May’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

1. 9230 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood

Buyer: Harlan Development LLC

Sale price: $8,500,000

Seller: Roger E. Mick

Seller’s agent: Andy Beasley, Brentview Realty

Buyer’s agent: Garrett Beasley, Brentview Realty

This month Harlan Dvelopment LLC tops the list with the purchase of 71 acres on Old Smyrna Road. In March, our friends at the Williamson Herald reported that the Brentwood City Commission “narrowly voted in favor of moving forward with a request to rezone” those 71 acres.

While the property currently hosts an 11,743-square-foot home with an inground pool, a screened patio and three fireplaces, the plan is to install a private road and build 21 homes on the property, with each lot averaging 2.69 acres.

2. 1409 Montmorenci Pass, Brentwood

Buyer: Mark and Dana Foley

Sale price: $6,750,000

Seller: Trace Construction

Seller’s agent: Lisa Culp Taylor, Parks

Buyers’ agent: Michelle Maldonado, Compass

According to the listing, this 8,131-square-foot home in Brentwood’s Cartwright Close subdivision was originally built to be the builder’s personal home so “it is unique.” Does that mean hidden rooms and trick doors like a Winchester Mystery House? It doesn’t appear so. But there are several impressive amenities, including a wine room with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall, a Thermador gas range that costs more than a used car, a bonus room with a wet bar and, outside, a pool with a spa, a putting green and a covered patio with a fireplace.

Buyer Mark Foley is the President and CEO of Revance Therapeutics, a company that markets Botox alternatives and other neuromodulator therapeutics. Foley moved Revance’s headquarters from California to downtown Nashville last year.

3. 4914 Lealand Lane

Buyer: Michael and Marian Yagemann

Sale price: $6,300,000

Seller: William and Janet Schock

Sellers’ agent: Nathan Matwijec, Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyers’ agent: Jack S. Miller, Parks

Here’s something you don’t see often: The entertaining area of this 14,657-square-foot behemoth features a full bar and a personal stage complete with theater curtains and a spotlight. It’s not large enough to host a private performance of Hamilton, but it would no doubt be fun for karaoke parties. The home, with six bedrooms and eight baths, also has a saltwater pool, a five-car garage and a two-story library.

Want to know where sellers William and Janet Schock have ended up after selling this massive mansion? Take a look at number 10 on this month’s list.

4.  8455 Heirloom Blvd., College Grove

Buyer: Bruce and Rosalind Jacobs

Sale price: $4,750,000

Seller: Timothy and Kimberly Wilbanks

Sellers’ agent: Robert Shiels, Grove Realty

Buyers’ agent: Ashley Luther, Chord Real Estate

As part of The Grove’s gated community, this home comes with access to the community’s fitness center, pool, tennis courts and golf course. Not that buyers Bruce and Rosalind Jacobs will need it: The home itself, which overlooks the 11th and 12th holes, has a game room with a full bar, a home gym and a covered “grilling porch.”

5. 4301 Forsythe Place

Buyer: Scott and Kelly Altick

Sale price: $3,995,000

Seller: William H. Hardie III

Seller’s agent: Nathan Matwijec and Alex Sloan, Zeitlin Sotheby’s

Buyers’ agent: Marsha Simoneaux, Fridrich & Clark

Back in 2017, seller William H. Hardie III purchased this four-bedroom Belle Meade estate for $2.56 million. Last month, though, he unloaded it for nearly $4 million, raking in a respectable little profit of $1.435 million.

The home, which was renovated in 2019, features reclaimed Mississippi wood floors, oak ceiling beams, Carolina brick and a cedar shake roof. There’s also a heated pool and spa adjacent to a vaulted covered porch with a television, fireplace and a very fun-looking oversized porch swing.

6. 4917 Granny White Pike

Buyer: Kent and Sarah Knuth

Sale price: $3,922,000

Seller: Casey Sulak

Seller’s agent: Rebecca Norris DiNapoli, Compass

Buyers’ agents: Amy Doyle and Kelly Larsen, Fridrich & Clark

A selling point of this Oak Hill home appears to be the “parking room for more than 35 cars!” Who would ever want 35 cars’ worth of people in their house? That is too many cars! That is too many people! Anyway, the house was built in 1964 but it has since been renovated by sellers Casey and Lindsay Sulak.

Buyer Ken Knuth is the founder and owner of an HVAC company and Sarah Knuth is an Instagram influencer. Last month, she shared the news of their new purchase with her 888,000 followers using the hashtag #knuthkrib3. This might be the first time a Headline Homes house had its own hashtag.

7. 813 Deercrossing

Buyer: 813 Rose Inc.

Sale price: $3,650,000

Seller: Ross Schilling

Seller’s agents: Darin Cunningham and Christina Cunningham, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Eddie Ferrell, Crye-Leike Realtors

The seller of this nearly-9,000-square-foot estate is Ross Schilling, manager of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd. The house is exactly what one would expect from a man who kicks it with rock icons. There’s an infinity-edge pool with a waterfall and swim-up bar, an outdoor kitchen, a pool house with a full bar and a game room and, in the owner’s suite, a shower with four different showerheads should anyone need to film a sexy music video. There’s also a lot of Beatles art on the walls, but I’m guessing Schilling will take that with him when he moves.

8. 1624 Whispering Hills Drive, Frankin

Buyer: Kathi B. Wright, Trustee of the 1624 Whispering Hills Drive Trust

Sale price: $3,600,000

Seller: Marci Mason

Seller’s agents: Ami Kase and Kim Brannon, Zeitlin Sotheby’s

Buyer’s agent: Megan Jones Campbell, Parks

All five bedrooms in this gated Laurelbrooke estate come with their own en suite. The dream! It also features a bonus room with a snack bar and a finished basement with a wet bar and a two-story office with … well, there’s no bar in the office.

Seller Marci Mason is an author and speaker who was once married to former NFL player Derek Mason. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

9. 611 Fair St., Franklin

Buyer: Budge and Carol Demars Collins

Sale price: $3,210,000

Seller: Kenneth Cohen and Darcie Bundy

Sellers’ agents: Tami Siedlecki and Marsha Simoneaux, Fridrich & Clark

Buyers’ agent: Paula Hinegardner, Keller Williams Realty

Sellers Kenneth Cohen and Darcie Bundy purchased this “luxe farmhouse” — and appeared in Headline Homes — in February 2020. They paid $2.7 million at the time. There is no farm, there is no barn; the whole lot clocks in at less than a third of an acre. But there is a covered porch with an outdoor fireplace and a guest apartment above the three-car garage.

Buyer Budge Collins is the founder, CEO and CIO of the Newport Beach, California-based Collins/Bay Island Securities.

10. 901 Van Leer Drive

Buyer: William and Janet Schock

Sale price: $3,150,000

Seller: Stone Oak Builders LLC

Seller’s agent: Richard F. Bryan, Fridrich & Clark

Buyers’ agent: Nathan Matwijec, Zeitlin Sotheby’s

Just completed in April, this 6,980-square-foot home in the Oak Hill subdivision features beamed ceilings, a kitchen loaded with Wolfe appliances and quartz countertops and a nano door that opens to the screened porch.

A nano door, I have learned, is what they call those collapsable glass panels that can be tucked away to create an open-air space. It’s funny because they’re usually very big. You know, door-sized. But nano is another word for small, originating from the Greek word nanos, which means “dwarf.” So there’s that.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.