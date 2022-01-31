1109 BellmeadeBlvd-9269.jpg

1109 Belle Meade Blvd.

 Eric England

This month’s installment is a great example of just how unpredictable and quick-moving the real estate market can be. Not only are there multiple listings that appeared in this very column just months — even weeks! — ago, but there are also homes that were sold just a few years ago only to be sold again this month for millions more.

Take a look at the second sale, for instance — it was purchased in 2019 for just over $3.5 million. In November it sold for nearly $7.5 million! Meanwhile, the top sale had to come down almost $1.5 million from the asking price to find a buyer after more than four months on the market.

Real estate: What a wild and weird world.

Below are November’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

1. 1235 Bradley Drive, Franklin

Buyer: Jeremiah M. Johnson

Sale price: $8,300,00

Seller: Andrew and Laura Saul

Sellers’ agents: Betty Finucane and Shelly Bearden, Fridrich & Clark

Buyer’s agent: Donnel Milam, Fridrich & Clark

This “hilltop haven” sits on 10.5 acres and features a “crows nest” office with 360-degree views. But that’s not all! The owner’s suite’s en suite has a corner shower with two walls of windows overlooking the surrounding woods because that’s the kind of stuff you can do when you’re the only house for miles. There’s also an exercise room, a storm shelter, a wine cellar, a 1,700-square-foot workshop and an elevator that goes to every floor. It was on the market for 140 days and was originally listed at $9.7 million.

Sellers Andrew and Laura Saul own Green Hills Rentals where they manage more than a dozen properties, including several in Nashville and Franklin.

2. 1109 Belle Meade Blvd.

Buyer: La Buena Vida Belle Meade LLC

Sale price: $7,450,000

Seller: 1109 Belle Meade Boulevard Trust

Seller’s agent: Julia Corker Spickard, Fridrich & Clark

Buyer’s agent: Beth Molteni, Fridrich & Clark

What a difference a few years makes! This 8,010-square-foot estate appeared in the October 2019 edition of Headline Homes when country music songwriter Dallas Davidson — he wrote “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” — sold it for $3,534,000.

There are five bedrooms, five full baths, a kitchen with a breakfast nook, a wine cellar, a putting green and a pool.

3. 715 Lynnwood Blvd.

Buyer: Mark and Deborah Settle

Sale price: $4,300,000

Seller: Blue Sky Properties LLC

Seller’s agent: Anthony K. Tavakoli, Blue Sky Properties

Buyers’ agent: Kyle Coulahan, Blackwell Realty and Auction

715 Lynnwood-9273.jpg

715 Lynnwood Blvd.

Here’s another home that jumped a few million in just a few years. When this property sold in June 2019 it went for $850,000. Since then, a 6,521-square-footer was built on the site. The home features a media room, a study, a covered porch with a fireplace, a new kitchen with all the usual fancy appliances and, most impressive to me, a tankless water heater that provides instant hot water.

4. 23 Bancroft Place

Buyer: 23 Bancroft Place LLC

Sale price: $4,300,000

Seller: Jacqueline and Jason Marker

Sellers’ agent: Laura Baugh, Worth Properties LLC

Buyer’s agent: Starling Davis, Fridrich & Clark

Listed as an “entertainer’s dream,” this “designer estate” is equipped with a home cinema, a pub bar and a Forno Piombo wood fire pizza oven. A similar model on Forno Piombo’s website starts at $10,000.

According to LinkedIn, seller Jason Marker is the Chief Growth Officer of Fetch Rewards, Inc. He was formerly the CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

5. 203 Evelyn Ave.

Buyer: Aubrey and Destiny Preston

Sale price: $4,225,000

Seller: William M. Warfield, Trustee, The Janet B. Warfield Family Trust

Seller’s agents: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties, Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark

Buyers’ agent: Brad Reynolds, Synergy Realty Network, LLC

From the outside, this looks like a classic, ivy-covered Federal-style estate, but the interior has been “thoroughly renovated” to include a primary suite with double walk-in closets and a marble bathroom as well as a whole new wing of the house with a kitchen and whatever a keeping room is.

Buyer and preservationist Aubrey Preston also appeared in last month’s Headline Homes when he purchased a charming Maury County farm that was built in 1875.

6. 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail

Buyer: Aimee Hookstratten

Sale price: $4,100,000

Seller: Justin and Jacqueline Skinner

Sellers’ agent: Paula Hinegardner, Keller Williams Realty

Buyer’s agent: Erin Krueger, Compass Tennessee, LLC

Sure, the chef’s kitchen in this home won an award from Nashville Lifestyles, but the listing is more excited about the “CHICKEN COOP,” all caps. There are also five fireplaces, a game room, a sunroom and a pool with a pool house, and it was all designed by award-winning interior designer Jonathan Savage. Well, everything but the chicken coop. I’m guessing Savage didn’t design the chicken coop. But it is a nice chicken coop!

Buyer Justin Skinner is the chief information officer at SmileDirectClub. He and wife Jacqueline appeared in Headline Homes in January 2020 when they purchased this home for $3.1 million.

7. 910 Robertson Academy Road

Buyer: Brandon and Michelle Edwards

Sale price: $3,879,000

Seller: James M. Blankinship

Seller’s agent: Richard F. Bryan, Fridrich & Clark

Buyers’ agent: Stephanie Tipton Soper, French King Fine Properties

Here we have the newest home on this month's list, as construction was completed just last month. The bathroom in the owner's suite includes a heated floor and a “morning/nightcap bar,” the kitchen features a quartz center island, and there are 10-foot ceilings throughout.

8. 4506 Beacon Drive

Buyer: R.L. Moore, Trustee, Seasoy Trust

Sale price: $3,815,000

Seller: Jim Nantz

Seller’s agent: Beth Molteni, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Christie Wilson, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services

Well, that didn’t last long. National sports announcer Jim Nantz purchased this Belle Meade home just a couple of months ago, in August. He bought the house from former Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson, who was traded to the Los Angeles Kings over the summer. (I thought it was a dumb idea to trade him then and I still think it’s a dumb idea. ANYWAY.)

R.L. Moore was a racist mathematician who taught at the University of Texas but he died in 1974 so the buyer of this home is probably not the same R.L. Moore.

9. 4317 Wallace Lane

Buyer: Douglas C. McGilvray

Sale price: $3,600,000

Seller: 4501 Alcott LLC

Seller’s agent: Unknown

Buyer’s agent: Unknown

Here’s a perplexing addition to this month’s list. This three-bedroom home was built in 1965 and it sits on less than one acre. It sold for $775,000 in 2020 and Redfin currently estimates it at $912,000-$1.1 million. So why did it go for $3,600,000 million? Is there treasure buried somewhere on the property? Has land within walking distance to The Harpeth Hall School become just that valuable? Questions abound!

10. 1222 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood

Buyer: David and Johnna Dahl

Sale price: $3,500,000

Seller: Charles Hobbs

Seller’s agent: Tonia King, Benchmark Realty

Buyers’ agent: David S. Price, Crye-Leike, Inc.

Here’s another quick turn-around sale. Seller Charles Hobbs purchased this home in September for $3.3 million. It was originally listed for $3.4 million but sold for $100,000 over asking after just nine days on the market.

The backyard does not have a pool but it does have both Bocce ball and shuffleboard courts, which is pretty cool.