Not a single sale on this month’s list dipped below the $3 million mark. That hasn’t happened in Headline Homes since, oh, right, last month. We’re guessing this is what happens when limited inventory and very low interest rates meet the desire to (re)settle a little — or in the case of Kingston Springs and Lynnville, quite a bit — farther out of town in the face of a pandemic. Either way, it looks like we have a high-end trend on our hands.
Below are October’s top 10 home sales in Middle Tennessee counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 960 Overton Lea Road
Buyer: Firefly LLC
Sale price: $7,300,000
Seller: Rex Warren Living Trust
Seller’s agent: Steve Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Jennifer Cooke, Worth Properties
This contemporary 10,462-square-foot estate sits on 4.1 acres of private wooded area, making it the perfect gated getaway for someone who is very rich and very famous. But the buyer wisely purchased the home under the Firefly LLC, leaving little clues as to who they are. Still, at $7.3 million, they got a deal of sorts: The home was originally listed for $8 million and only spent 27 days on the market. There are five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a sauna, a shower with color-changing lights for some reason, a home gym, a large theater room and a kitchen with what appears to be a La Cornue gas range. That is a $10,000+ oven!
2. 4405 Sheppard Place
Buyer: George E. Mudter Jr., trustee, 4405 Shepard Place Trust
Sale price: $5,180,000
Seller: Brian J. and Sheetal M. Ehrig
Seller’s agent: Angela Wright, Compass Real Estate
Buyer’s agent: Melanie Jeansonne of Worth Properties and Betty Wentwort of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty
DA|AD Architecture designed the exterior and Crowell + Co. designed the interior of this Belle Meade residence. It sat on the market for only 17 days. There is Turkish marble, Moroccan tile and Santa Barbara stucco, as well as a heated saltwater “sport” pool in the backyard and a one-bedroom guest suite with a bathroom and kitchenette above the three-car garage.
3. 1224 Waterstone Blvd., Franklin
Buyer: Michael and Debbie Cox
Sale price:$4,443,120
Seller: Kent Furlong
Seller’s agent: Christine Eisenberg, Continental Real Estate Group
Buyer’s agent: Nancy Torrans, Fridrich & Clark
This Franklin mansion appeared in Headline Homes way back in January 2014 when it was rumored to have been purchased by pop star Justin Timberlake but was actually bought by Kent Furlong, who was then described as “a scion of an inland river transportation fortune.”
The home recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and was originally listed for nearly $6 million back in 2019. But after 262 days on the market, it sold for more than $1.5 million under asking, to not Justin Timberlake but Michael and Debbie Cox.
4. 1645 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Buyer: Liautaud Development Group, LLC 93 Series
Sale price: $4,242,500
Seller: Alex and Mary Nelson Wade
Seller’s agent: DeeDee Wade, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agent: Gregory Carl Davis, Parks
Sellers Alex and Mary Nelson Wade turned to daughter DeeDee when it came time to sell this Franklin farmhouse. The 50-acre property boasts a four-bedroom farmhouse, a six-stall barn with wash stalls, a feed room and a tack room, multiple sheds and four-plank fencing across the entire property. “Equestrian haven,” reads the listing.
It was sold to Liautaud Development Group, an Illinois limited liability company where James John Liautaud, aka sandwich magnate Jimmy John, appears to be the key principal. Regular Headline Homes readers may recall that back in June, Mrs. Liautaud purchased another Franklin farmhouse, which just so happens to neighbor this property. Convenient!
5. 4405 Warner Place
Buyer: Kemper and Lisa Ohlmeyer
Sale price: $3,800,000
Seller: Stuart T. and Eliza S. Brunson
Seller’s agent: Steve Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agent: Courtney Cooper Jenrath, Fridrich & Clark
Stuart and Eliza Brunson — he is a former deputy governor who now runs Bluebird Homecare — purchased this home back in 2013 for $2,450,000. It has everything one would expect in a Belle Meade residence: six fireplaces, a heated pool and marble floors.
Buyer Kemper Ohlmeyer is a financial advisor and the son of the late television producer Don Ohlmeyer, who helmed “Monday Night Football” for a while and, as NBC’s West Coast president, is credited for making the network a prime-time heavy hitter by bringing in a lineup of successful shows that included Seinfeld, ER, Frasier and Friends.
6. 266 Ensworth Place
Buyer: Cesar Gueikian and Amanda Church
Sale price: $3,500,000
Seller: The 266 Ensworth Place Trust
Seller’s agent: Whitney Musser and Shea Ghertner, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agent: Steve Fridrich,Fridrich & Clark
Gibson CMO Cesar Gueikian and his wife Amanda Church are the new owners of this Ensworth Acres estate. The renovated tudor was originally built in 1940, and it features a heated saltwater pool, Calcutta gold marble in the kitchen and geothermal heating and cooling throughout.
7. 8308 Shoreline Court, College Grove
Buyer: Bostelman Realty LLC
Sale price: $3,486,360
Seller: Steven Ray Bostelman
Seller’s agent: Robert Shiels, Grove Realty
Buyer’s agent: Vickie Freas, Parks
As part of The Grove gated community, this five-bedroom, 7,139-square-foot home comes with access to a six-acre lake, a golf course, a full-service spa, a gym, multiple sports courts (pickleball!), and more. The home itself has five bedrooms, five full baths and one half bath, a master suite with two dressing rooms and first- and second-story covered patios. Bostelman is a Columbia-based entrepreneur with holdings in the real estate, automotive and storage sectors. On the same day, he sold this home to his real estate company, that entity turned it over to the Bostelman-affiliated Stonegate Homes.
8. 1075E Webb Ridge Road, Kingston Springs
Buyer: Hey Dolly Tennessee Tenancy By the Entirety Trust
Sale price: $3,472,660
Seller: Rolland and Andrea Luplow
Seller’s agent: Amy Jackson Smith, Engel & Voelkers Nashville
Buyer’s agent: Mickey Taylor, EXP Realty
This three-bedroom, 2,708-square-foot home comes with approximately 74 acres of Kingston Springs property. Kingston Springs itself isn’t very big, coming in at just 10 square miles, or 6,438.4 acres. (For comparison, Davidson County is 336,640 acres.) That means this $3.4 million purchase scores the buyers behind the mysterious Hey Dolly trust 1.1% of the entire city.
9. 601 Brook Hollow Road
Buyer: Paula Gilliams, trustee, The Wonderview Trust of 1997
Sale price: $3,149,000
Seller: Barry Branan White II
Seller’s agent: Mary Beth Thomas, Village, John Brittle Jr., Parks
Buyer’s agent: Megan Jones Campbell, Parks
The seller of this gated 7,000-square-foot estate is none other than designer and developer Branan White, and he has left his opulent touch in every room with, as the listing says, “collected antique doors, ceilings, woods and vintage lighting.” The exterior boasts a pool, spa, covered porch with a fireplace, a fire pit and a porte-cochère.
Buyer is Paula Gilliams aka producer Paula Hart aka actress Melissa Joan Hart’s mother. Probably unrelated: Daughter Hart has been posting from a lot of different Nashville spots on Instagram lately. There she is at Cheekwood! There she is at the “I Believe in Nashville” mural! There she is standing in a room that looks very much like a room featured in photos for this listing! What a wild coincidence.
10. 0 Highway 166, Lynnville
Buyer: Unknown
Sale price: $3,111,086
Seller: The Grisham Family Partnership
Seller’s agent: Heath Hill and Steve Hill, Re/Max Pros
Buyer’s agent: Travis Robeson, Fridrich & Clark
“Go to where the Bull is on top of the Barn!!!” scream the directions on this listing. Indeed, there is a very large (not real) bull standing atop a hay-filled barn. While the cattle farm also includes a two-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home (with a stuffed coyote in the living room and a kitchen that appears to have been updated sometime around 1979), the real star of this sale is the 1,400 acres of land that span both sides of Highway 166 in Lynnville (population 302 in 2018).
This is the second time The Grisham Family Partnership has appeared in Headline Homes this year. The entity was also mentioned in the April 2020 installment when it sold a 1,000-acre Lynnville farm for $2.2 million.
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.