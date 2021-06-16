Longtime area health care executive Fletcher Lance died unexpectedly last week. He was 55.
Lance had since early this year been CEO of The Hardenbergh Group, a holding company for staffing, consulting and business services for health care ventures. Before that, he had been since 2017 an executive vice president at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he focused on new business ventures, and a longtime managing director at consulting firm North Highland. In the early 2000s, he was COO of software firm Qualifacts Systems.
A graduate of Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt University — at both schools, he was a four-year tennis letterman who went on to win Tennessee State Pro Doubles titles in three different decades — Lance also earned an executive MBA degree from Vanderbilt's Owen Graduate School.
Lance is survived by his wife, Diane, and their two college-age children, Samantha and Sims.
Friends and family will host a celebration of Lance’s life at St. George's Episcopal Church on Friday at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the Belle Meade Country Club from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to consider a donation in Lance’s name to oceancleanup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.