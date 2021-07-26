The Williamson County Health Department will permanently move the county's COVID-19 vaccine distribution operations to the Franklin Clinic beginning Monday, Aug. 2.
According to a WCHD news release, vaccines will be available from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, by appointment or as walk-ins.
Earlier this month, the county moved vaccine operations from the Williamson County Agricultural Center to Brookwood Avenue after ending the county's mass-testing and mass-vaccination efforts. No reason was given for the change of venue.
According to the state, Williamson County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with 45 new reported infections and one new death.
In total the county has reported 29,285 known infections and 220 known deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Statewide, Tennessee has seen a reported increase of 1,568 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, three new hospitalizations and 513 patients who have newly recovered from the virus.
The Franklin Clinic is located at 1324 West Main St., and more information about the county's COVID-19 response and resources can be found here. More information about the state's COVID-19 response and resources can be found here.
Tennesseans aged 12 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone wishing to receive a vaccine can schedule an appointment on vaccinate.tn.gov or by using vaccinefinder.org.
