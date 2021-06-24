The Williamson County Health Department will move its COVID-19 vaccine distribution from the Williamson County Agricultural Center to a new location at 1405-A Brookwood Avenue on July 1.
According to a county news release, the new vaccine site is located behind the health department’s Franklin Clinic and adjacent to the county’s administrative complex.
Vaccinations will be available for any Tennesseans age and 12 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by appointment or as walk-in patients.
More information about the county's COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be found here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.