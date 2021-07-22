Williamson County Schools has released its health and wellness guidelines for the upcoming school year that begins with students returning for a half day Friday, Aug. 6.
In an email sent Thursday evening to district families and staff, Carol Birdsong provided three bullet points regarding protocols in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They’re basically the same guidelines that Superintendent Jason Golden had suggested back in May, particularly having to do with masks.
"Our Health and Wellness staff has consulted with local health authorities," Birdsong’s email read, "and based on all information available to WCS at this time, prepared the following guidelines:
- Masks for students, staff and visitors are not required but are encouraged for those who would prefer to use one.
- Students under the age of 12 are advised to wear a mask since they have not been eligible to receive the vaccine.
- Quarantines are the responsibility of the health department.
“The American Academy of Pediatrics just this week recommended masks for everyone in schools above age two, whether or not they have been vaccinated,” the email continued. “The Centers for Disease Control recently recommended masks be worn indoors by everyone age two and older who are not fully vaccinated.
“However, both institutions acknowledged that local school districts might not need all their recommended prevention strategies based on local conditions. The CDC has specifically stated that localities might implement fewer COVID-19 prevention strategies based on community transmission levels, vaccination coverage and local policies and regulations.
“In Williamson County to date, more than 50 percent of all Williamson County residents have received two vaccine doses, and Williamson County is experiencing low hospitalization rates for COVID.”
Visit the district website to view the complete guidelines.
