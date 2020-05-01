Investment firm Health Velocity Capital has recruited to its advisory board the former CFO of Blue Shield of California, who also held senior roles at Hitachi and Yahoo.
Mick Murray has more than 25 years of experience in financial executive jobs. He retired from Blue Shield at the end of 2018 after five years with the $17 billion health plan. Before that, he was CFO of Hitachi Global Storage for more than two years and chief accounting officer at Yahoo for nearly five years.
At Health Velocity, which has offices in Maryland Farms and San Francisco, Murray joins a number of familiar Middle Tennessee faces on the advisory board: Former Healthways CEO Ben Leedle and Doug Ghertner, the ex-CEO of Change Healthcare, are part of the group.
“Over their careers, this team has played a key role in helping to finance and build more meaningful and innovative companies that have had a positive impact on health care affordability and the health care consumer experience than almost any other investor in the country,” Murray said.
Health Velocity capped its most recent fund, a $185 million vehicle, in late 2018. Among the companies in which it has invested over the years are local names Change Healthcare, Aspire, Spero Health, Compassus and Contessa Health.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
