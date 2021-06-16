HCA Healthcare group purchasing subsidiary HealthTrust has acquired an Ohio-based company that markets electronic auction services for government agencies and retailers.
EasiBuy offers what company leadership calls “reverse-auction” technology, a platform that identifies qualified vendors and invites them to put out bids on pending procurement notices. Their clients include New York, Rhode Island, Los Angeles and Chicago as well as Guitar Center, Gap and Ann Taylor.
With relationships already established in the public sector, HealthTrust plans to use the software to launch a “Lead Agency Procurement Organization,” according to a press release, that will work to bring down costs for government agencies in group purchasing transactions. Those capabilities will also transfer to the company’s CoreTrust division, which sells purchasing services to private equity and Fortune 1000 companies broadly.
The HCA subsidiary today offers purchasing solutions for 1,600 hospitals, 55,000 outpatient locations, private companies and government agencies.
“Just as we extended our health care model to the commercial market through CoreTrust, this transaction will enable us to drive value to the public sector,” Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and CEO, said in the release. “Typically, public sector purchasing groups tend to have vendor-centric contracts, reflecting a price premium to what we have historically achieved in the private sector. We aim to remedy that and have coined the LAPO term to distinguish EasiBuy’s approach and underscore the importance of an agency-centric, fully transparent and compliant, cooperative model.”
