The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee for Monday.
NWS forecasts a high near 77 degrees with heavy rain to impact the county beginning after noon. A South wind of 15 to 20 mph is also excepted with gusts up to 35 mph.
Rainfall could reach half an inch with a 100% of rainfall throughout the afternoon and night.
The coming cold front is also forecasted to drop temperatures into the high 40’s tonight with clear skies forecasted for Tuesday with an expected high of 66 degrees.
Fore more information including hourly radar updates visit weather.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.