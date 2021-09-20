Perhaps no one in Lumen Field was more nervous than Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock as he walked onto the field with a little under five minutes remaining in overtime on Sunday in Seattle.
After all, so many of Bullock’s predecessors failed in similar situations. Which is why he was the 13th different kicker the Titans have had on their roster since 2019.
But unlike the 44-yarder he missed in the third quarter, Bullock nailed a 36-yard field goal in what Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described as a “Jesus take the wheel moment” to seal a come-from-behind 33-30 overtime win for the Titans over the Seahawks and snap a few streaks in the process.
"It's been a crazy week, just to get here and get acclimated, to be able to cap it off like that, and have the locker room going wild and crazy after last week (a convincing loss to Arizona) and everything. It has been a lot of fun,” Bullock said.
The Titans, who trailed 30-16 in the fourth quarter, had lost 62 consecutive games when trailing by 14 or more points in the final period. Their last win when down by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter came against the Giants in 2006.
It also snapped Seattle’s streak of 52 consecutive win when leading by 15 or more points at home. Sunday was the Seahawks’ first home loss with a two-touchdown lead or greater; they led 24-9 into the third quarter.
“I don’t think nobody except us expected to come out here and get a `W,’” said Titans running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history with 10 career games of 150 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Down by 15 points into the second half, most teams would typically abandon the run game. But most teams don’t have Henry. He had 25 yards on Tennessee’s drive to pull within 24-16, followed by a 60-yard rushing touchdown two drives later to pull within seven.
Then the two-time NFL rushing champion capped off the Titans’ improbable comeback with his third touchdown of the game, accounting for 45 of the team’s 68 yards on its final scoring drive of regulation.
“It just never ceases to amaze me,” Vrabel said of Henry’s performance. “We've just got to keep ... being in football games where he can help us affect the outcome. That’s really what happened today.”
Henry also added six receptions for 55 yards, and his 237 all-purpose yards give him six games of 200 or more yards from scrimmage — fourth-most since 2001. He also moved into second place all-time behind LaDainian Tomlinson with his third game of three or more rushing touchdowns.
The Titans are 10-0 when Henry rushes for 150 yards or more. They’re also 5-0 when Henry has 30 or more carries.
“Breaking tackles…’Bama built, you know, doing everything we ask of him in critical situations,” Titan receiver Julio Jones said of Henry. “Giving him the ball knowing he’s going to take care of it. Ultimately, just a great teammate and leader on the team and he put us on his back toward the end.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented