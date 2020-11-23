It was Henry’s second overtime touchdown run this season, tying him with Jerome Bettis and Mike Brown as the only players with two OT touchdown runs in one season. All of the other overtime games in the NFL this year have either ended with a field goal or in a tie.
“I had told Derrick going into overtime we needed a 99-yard [run], because he’s definitely capable of it,” receiver A.J. Brown said. “I told him go and get the game over with. We knew it was coming. He just needed an opportunity. Like I told him, ‘Go with the game right now, already.’ I told him actually, ‘You’re taking too long.’”
“They were throwing the kitchen sink at us and bringing pressure almost every play,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill added. “I was telling the guys in the huddle, ‘They’re bringing all this pressure. If we get Derrick on and make them miss one guy, we’ll be able to take it to the house,’ and that’s exactly what he did.”
Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries, including his game-winning 29-yard touchdown run. He again leads the NFL in rushing with 1,079 yards, and he and Dalvin Cook (1,069 yards) are the only backs to break the 1,000-yard plateau this season.
Henry’s nine rushing touchdowns are third-most in the league, and he ranks second in both runs of 20 yards or more (seven) and first-down runs (54). More broadly, Henry became the fifth non-quarterback in franchise history to record 50 career touchdowns, joining Charley Hennigan, Earl Campbell, Eddie George and Chris Johnson. He also is now the fourth player in franchise history with three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, joining Campbell, George and Johnson.
Henry's big game showed the Titans appear to have gotten back to their identity of wearing down opposing defenses with their smashmouth run game.
“You could just kind of tell, as that game went into the fourth quarter, I think we were wearing on them offensively,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “It was tough sledding there early…You could just tell, going down there in the fourth quarter, the way we scored, and getting the ball in overtime after we forced the three and out — a lot of credit to our guys — you could just tell [the Ravens] body language on the sideline and also on the field, I felt like we were going to be able to break through.”
It could be argued the Titans have been reeling since suffering their first loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 25. After that, Tennessee lost three of its next four, and Sunday’s gritty win could give the team its edge back.
“I know the players can see that transpire out there, where it’s not pretty and where a lot of times guys can start complaining about the defense and offense,” Vrabel added. “Like, ‘Hey, we need to get more points, or have longer drives.’ Never once did that happen. We stuck in there and guys fought. The defense came through, and when the offense had to, they were able to finish the game off strong in the fourth quarter and overtime.”
Tennessee is now 7–3, while Baltimore dropped to 6–4.
