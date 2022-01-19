Although Derrick Henry’s status for Saturday’s AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals has yet to be determined, it’s hard to envision the Tennessee Titans making Henry available to the media on Wednesday if he were to be inactive.
Speaking to reporters for the first time since breaking his foot on Oct. 31, Henry said he’s the same player he was pre-injury, except now he will likely have a more difficult time getting through airport security thanks to the giant metal plate in his foot.
Henry had his first padded practice on Tuesday, which Titans coach Mike Vrabel stated was essential to “replicate what is going to be asked of him in a game.” The two-time NFL rushing leader participated in individual drills with the rest of Tennessee’s running backs, absorbing his first game-like contact since having foot surgery 11 weeks ago.
“I felt great,” Henry said. “I just wanted to get some pads on, I haven’t had them on in a while and get some contact going there. I appreciate those [defensive] guys coming over to help me do that. It definitely felt good.”
“I think he’s been progressing well,” Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing added. “Certainly, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and [if he plays will] be a decision left to people above me on the food chain, but I think things have been progressing encouragingly.”
Although he averaged nearly 28 carries per game before his injury, Henry’s workload likely won’t be close to what it was the first three months of the season. Nor should it be.
The Titans now have the luxury of using a three-man rotation out of the backfield against the Cincinnati Bengals and their fifth-ranked run defense. In Henry’s absence, D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard combined for 916 yards rushing and five touchdowns in nine games.
It’s plausible that Foreman, who’s averaged 15 carries per game, and Hilliard, who’s averaged eight carries per game, could see their normal touches while working Henry back into the lineup with a 10- or 15-carry workload.
“I think that if I’m given the green light with Derrick playing then we just have to monitor him in the game,” Downing said. “[Running backs] coach [Tony] Dews does a great job of keeping an eye on his guys and rotating those guys through anyway, so that’ll probably have a lot to do with the flow of the game.”
At the time of his injury, Henry was leading the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns. Despite not playing in the final nine weeks of the season, he still finished ninth in rushing yards, sixth in rushing touchdowns, and first in yards per game (117.1).
