If you ask Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry about rushing for 2,000 yards this year, you’ll likely be met with a jovial chuckle followed by a quick declining to answer.
Henry is close enough to the 2,000-yard plateau that it has to be acknowledging, but he’s far enough away that the NFL rushing leader doesn’t want to make a big deal of it.
“Don’t do it, don’t do it,” Henry laughed during a conference call on Tuesday as he shot down a question about him running for 2,000 yards this year.
The 26-year-old is just seven carries away from breaking his career-high for single-season carries (303) and he’s 468 yards away from reaching 2,000. He needs to average 156 yards per game over Tennessee’s final three games to reach the milestone, which hasn’t been done since Adrian Peterson did so in 2012.
Coincidentally, Peterson was one of Henry’s role models growing up, and the Titans face the 35-year-old running back and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
“I don’t think there’s nobody like Adrian Peterson,” Henry said. “When you say generational talent, I think that he’s the perfect running back or player to use that term with. There’s plenty of highlights and games that you can pick from.
“…I think the biggest one was when he came back from tearing his ACL and he ran for 2,000 (yards) and won MVP. There’s not many people that can do that. That just speaks volumes for what kind of player he is.”
Only seven backs in NFL history have ever ran for 2,000 yards in a single season – O.J. Simpson, Eric Dickerson, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Jamal Lewis, Chris Johnson and Peterson.
If Henry were to do so this year, the Titans would be the first NFL franchise with two 2,000-yard rushers in league history. But Henry, who doesn’t like shining a light on his personal accomplishments, would still need to play lights out to get there.
Of the seven runners to reach 2,000 yards, all of them have averaged at least 125 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry. Henry is currently averaging 117.8 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry through 13 games.
If he continues on his current pace, Henry is projected to finish with 365 carries, 1,885 yards and 17 touchdowns. Even if he comes up short, don’t expect Henry’s feathers to be ruffled because of it.
“It’s a great milestone; not many have done it,” Henry added. “It’s rare company, and the backs that have done it, I’m sure would give thanks to their teammates, their o-line and all the guys that block for them…It takes everyone, and those guys that’ve done it, probably had some great teammates along the way.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
