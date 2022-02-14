Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is typically a man of few words.
That wasn’t the case, however, when Henry opened up in an interview with the team’s official website about how he’s handling the premature end of Tennessee’s season in a 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 22.
"I am pissed off about it, and I will be pissed off about it,” Henry said. “I can't wait to play football again."
Henry, who had a metal plate and several screws inserted into his surgically repaired foot, didn’t quite look like he was back to his pre-injury form against the Bengals. He rushed 20 times for 62 yards and a touchdown but was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter that turned the ball over to Cincinnati.
It was his first game back since breaking his foot on Oct. 31 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The two-time NFL rushing champion, who spent Super Bowl week in Los Angeles for promotional appearances, said that it has been triggering seeing anything related to the Super Bowl, particularly advertisements promoting the Bengals.
"When I see anything about football, whether I am watching TV or see something on my phone about football, it brings that sick feeling back," Henry continued.
"… I am still not over the fact that we lost, and we're not here. It will replay in my head until we get back to football, which is going to be a while. But yeah, it still replays in my head every single day. I wanted [to win the Super Bowl] bad, and I know all of my teammates wanted it bad. Everybody was shocked when we lost. So that will be in my head until I am able to strap up again and play in a game.”
Despite missing the final nine games of the season, Henry still ranked ninth in the league in rushing (937 yards) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (10). His 117.1 rushing yards per game was best in the NFL.
In Henry’s absence, D’Onta Foreman (133 carries, 566 yards, 3 TDs) and Dontrell Hilliard (56 carries, 350 yards, 2 TDs) combined for 916 yards and five touchdowns. Hilliard will likely be back next season, but Foreman could have played himself into a starting role with another team in 2022.
If the Titans run it back next season, they could be in contention for another No. 1 seed and make a potential Super Bowl run; Tennessee went 6-2 with a fully healthy Henry in the lineup in 2021.
As of now, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, plus the majority of the starting offensive line are projected to return.
"I haven't been to a Super Bowl since I've been in the league," Henry said. "Hopefully we can get there and win it next year. That's what we're working for, to win a championship."
