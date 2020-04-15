As part of the CARES Act that was passed in attempt to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service sent out stimulus money via direct deposits to millions of Americans today.
If you didn't get a stimulus payment yet and have wondered why, the IRS has created an online portal called Get My Payment where you can track the status of the payment. The portal launched Wednesday.
In order to track your stimulus payment, you'll need your Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address.
