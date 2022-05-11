U.S. News & World Report has recognized Heritage at Brentwood among its 2022-23 Best Senior Living Communities in the independent living category.
The market research firm published this year’s rankings Tuesday, May 10, giving national recognition to only five of Tennessee’s independent living communities. Of the five, Heritage at Brentwood was the only Type-A Life Care community, which is a certification that means the facility provides a continuum of care for life without requiring residents to relocate. The designation also signifies options for either independent living and assisted living services plus long-term skilled nursing, possibly short-term therapy and memory care.
U.S. News & World Report now awards the classification of Best Senior Living to retirement communities that meet performance-based, statistical assessment criteria, which is derived from responses to consumer satisfaction surveys. The qualifying surveys for this year were administered between March 2021 and February 2022, representing the perspectives of 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of such communities throughout the U.S.
This comes as the Heritage at Brentwood celebrates its 15th anniversary as of May. The campus at 900 Heritage Way was also named last month to Williamson’s Best. It comes with 20 floorplans from the apartment to the villa and garden villa homes for active and independent adults of age 62 and up. The many amenities on its 48-acre community include the Healthy Life Center, two restaurants and the 300-seat Poplar Hall auditorium.
Jon Tagatz has been the community’s executive director since the facility’s inception.
“It’s an honor to receive U.S. News’ Best Senior Living Community designation,” Tagatz said, “Though I may be biased, The Heritage’s services and amenities are unsurpassed in Middle Tennessee and are among the best in the nation. Individuals and couples choose The Heritage to be closer to their children, to downsize locally or simply to enjoy a maintenance-free, lock-and-go lifestyle. It’s also a very resident-driven community which is vital component for an independent living community to thrive.”
Heritage at Brentwood features residents paying an 80 to 90 percent refundable entrance fee and a monthly fee determined by unit size. Somerfield Health Center — the five-star, Medicare-rated facility — was recognized last year by U.S. News as a Best Nursing Home.
U.S. News does similar market research for a broad array of sectors, grading awarding colleges, hospitals and every significant consumer choice between them. The firm’s inaugural Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive analyses of consumer satisfaction data on factors ranging from community and activity, food and dining, caregiving and management and staff for nearly 2,500 communities across all 50 states.
“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.