The Heritage at Brentwood, managed by Life Care Services®, An LCS® Company, announced that its management company ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study.
The Heritage at Brentwood’s management company Life Care Shrives was ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study.
According to a news release, Life Care Services, who manages the Brentwood independent living, assisted living and skilled health care community, achieved the highest score in all seven study factors: resident services and activities; community staff; food and beverage; new resident orientation; resident cost; community and grounds; and resident apartment unit.
Life Care Services is the nation’s second-largest senior living operator and scored 843 on a 1,000-point scale, a full 49 index points above the second-highest performing senior living organization.
The Heritage at Brentwood serves 250 residents and has 260 team members.
The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Studyexamines industry-level performance metrics of senior living providers, and highlights the best practices that are critical to customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty.
According to the news release, the study’s comprehensive view of the senior living resident experience provides an independent and objective measure of the overall satisfaction levels among U.S. customers.
“Our company is committed to providing the resources for communities to deliver an exceptional resident experience driven by innovation, signature programs and quality services. The J.D. Power award represents the voice of the senior living customer, and I can’t think of a more important voice than that of the residents we serve,” Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS, the parent company for Life Care Services said in the news release. “The Heritage at Brentwood employees have a passion for serving seniors, and their dedication to its residents continually inspires me.”
J.D. Power surveyed 3,021 residents, family members, and friends of residents living in independent living, assisted living, or memory care communities across the United States.
The Heritage at Brentwood has a variety of amenities including a full-service, casual dining restaurant, fitness center, spa and more.
The Heritage at Brentwood is located at 900 Heritage Way, just east of I-65 and north of Concord Road. For more information, visit theheritagelcs.com or call 615-564-4900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.