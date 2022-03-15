The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County revealed new plans for the 38th Annual Main Street Festival, per a press release.
The event is to be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
One of the area’s largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year, per the release.
The foundation says guests will enjoy local food and drink, children’s activities, live music and arts & crafts along with this year’s special features. They include the KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, a town sign-along and much more.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of one of Franklin’s most anticipated Spring events thanks to the support of First Horizon and all of our corporate partners that make putting on a community event like Main Street Festival possible,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “The revenue from this family-friendly event allows us to continue to protect and preserve Williamson County’s historic, architectural and geographic resources.”
More than than 150 artisans and craftspeople will showcase their work at the festival this year.
Visitors can shop and experience unique local, regional, national crafts, products, foods and gifts. Furry friends are also welcome with the return of Mutts on Main PetZone presented by MARS Petcare featuring pet photo stations, activities and promotions along with onsite pet adoptions through the Williamson County Animal Shelter.
An enhanced food menu is returning with festival favorites including fresh donuts, kettle corn, fried brussels sprouts, Kona Ice and Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Loveless Café, 40 Below Joe and Jericho Coffee, as well as the return of the Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery.
As this year’s presenting sponsor, First Horizon Bank’s financial support will assist with the production of Main Street Festival.
The foundation says all downtown Franklin merchants will be open and celebrating the event with specials, features and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining and entertainment throughout the historic district.
Guests can enjoy live entertainment while browsing local shops from the Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University and Spring Street presented by Geico. Additional presenting sponsors include Mars Petcare, Grace Chapel and Lipscomb University.
