The 37th annual Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin has been postponed again from its rescheduled date in April to July 17-18, according to a press release.
Hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the popular festival was canceled last year because of social distancing requirements and safety concerns from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was eventually rescheduled for April 24-25 this year, but many health care officials are estimating the vaccinations currently underway won’t likely accomplish herd immunity until May or June.
The Heritage Foundation’s other main events each year also have confirmed dates. The 47th annual Heritage Ball will be held Oct. 2, the 36th annual Pumpkinfest will take place Oct. 30, and the 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas is scheduled for Dec. 11-12.
“We realize the economic and community impact the Heritage Foundation signature festivals have on downtown Franklin and Williamson County which we serve, and we remain committed to host all three of our major festivals and the beloved Heritage Ball in 2021,” Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley said.
“After careful deliberation, we felt confident that moving the Main Street Festival from April to July will allow more opportunity for a safer public gathering, which is our primary concern for the community.”
Applications to participate in the 2021 festivals will open March 1 and can be accessed at https://williamsonheritage.org/events. Businesses interested in sponsorship can contact [email protected] People can donate or learn more about supporting the mission of the Heritage Foundation at https://williamsonheritage.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.