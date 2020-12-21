The Franklin-based theater production and education company Source One Five has partnered with the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County to produce a livestream Christmas special that begins Tuesday and runs through Jan. 1.
Titled “Dreaming of a Hometown Christmas,” the hour-long program will feature local talent of all ages and highlight historic landmarks and local businesses throughout Williamson County.
Source One Five, which was founded two years ago with a plan to produce four live shows each year and to reach out to and advocate for the local arts community as well as to schools, has had to go more virtual with its productions because of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
“2020 has been the year of obstacles, but with that comes the incredible opportunity to rise above,” Rachel Meinhart, Source One Five’s artistic director, said in a press release. “I have never been prouder of our team and the families of Source One Five for their endless and creative ways of providing the arts for our community and beyond.”
Meinhart founded the company with her husband, Conner Meinhart, and Anna Bovi.
Through “Dreaming of a Hometown Christmas,” Source One five will focus on iconic spots in Franklin such as the Franklin Theatre and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens, as well as other sites preserved by the work of the Heritage Foundation.
"The Heritage Foundation is proud to support the valuable work of Source One Five in downtown Franklin and our greater community,” Carla Denham, chief strategy officer for the nonprofit, said.
“The mission of our foundation is to save the places and stories that matter most to our community through historic preservation, education and community events. Source One Five will be highlighting many of these treasured historic places in the Christmas Special, … and we applaud their ability to use music and art to connect people with the magic of our historical downtown."
To help produce the livestreaming show, Source One Five has received sponsorship support from Franklin company Endeavor Wealth Partners, part of UBS Global Wealth Management, according to a press release. Instead of hosting a typical company Christmas party as a thank-you to the organization’s clients, Endeavor Wealth decided to reallocate the money by supporting Source One Five’s Christmas production.
“At a time when many families are at home, coupled with the fact that the performing arts industry has taken a huge hit during the pandemic, we felt like this was the perfect solution to support a local organization and honor our clients in the process,” said Shaun Rowles, senior vice president – Wealth Management Portfolio Manager.
UBS clients will receive a special promo code to view the event compliments of Endeavor Wealth Partners.
Rachel Meinhart directed “Dreaming of a Downhome Christmas,” with music direction and production by Makai Keur and cinematography by Eli Greiss.
Visit the Source One Five website for more information and to buy tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.