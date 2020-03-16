The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has rescheduled the 37th annual Main Street Festival that was to be held in late April in downtown Franklin to July in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
According to a statement released Monday from the Heritage Foundation, the festival, considered one of the largest events in the Southeast with crowds of around 100,000 each year, will move from its April 25-26 original date to July 18-19.
“At the Heritage Foundation, we believe it is our responsibility to prioritize the health and well-being of our staff, members, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, partners, and our community, while also supporting our health and government leaders as they work to contain the virus and minimize the impact,” the statement reads.
The Heritage Foundation, which is the parent organization for the Franklin Theatre, the Downtown Franklin Association and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens, has announced other changes as well.
It stated last week that all ticketed programming, events and rentals at the Franklin Theatre have been suspended through April 10. The nonprofit said it’s monitoring the situation on a weekly basis, and this closure could be extended. The box office is still open and tickets for future events can be purchased by calling (615)538-2076 or visiting FranklinTheatre.com.
In addition, all member events and public historic tours including the LeHew Magid Big House (the Old, Old Jail) have been temporarily suspended.
All Heritage Foundation staff has been equipped and will be working from home.
“Our offices are closed until further notice, but our team is actively working, checking email and returning voicemails left on office lines,” the statement reads.
“Despite these changes in our operations, we remain committed to our mission of preserving historic places and sharing the stories associated with them. We will continue to pay our theatre part-time, and hourly employees until programming resumes, as well as implement vigilant cleaning, disinfecting and hygiene protocol in all of our facilities. Our hope is to serve our supporters, friends and patrons online and within new parameters during this period.
“We are closely monitoring daily developments and have a detailed plan to ensure we can continue to save places and stories that matter, while doing everything we can to cooperate as officials work to curtail this virus. Learn more about how we are supporting the fight against the coronavirus and find resources for you and your family at www.williamsonheritage.org/coronavirus.
“Continued support of the historic preservation and education efforts of the Heritage Foundation are needed now more than ever and we appreciate your membership, sponsorships, donations, and, of course, encouragement. We look toward brighter days ahead and a re-energized community.”
