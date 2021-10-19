The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 36th annual PumpkinFest presented by FirstBank will return to downtown Franklin Saturday, Oct. 30, with a full schedule of live music and entertainment on two stages.
T-Mobile Main Stage
10:00-10:30 AM Franklin School of Performing Arts
10:40-11:10 AM WCPR’s Rhythm and Spirit Dance Program
11:30 - 12:30 PM Costume Contest (People)
1:00-1:30 PM Ann Carroll School of Dance
2:00-2:30 PM ROOTS Academy
2:40-3:10 PM Brittany Hadley Storm Acapella Group
3:40-4:10 PM Well Run Dry
4:30 - 5:00 PM Costume Contest (pets)
5:00-5:30 PM Pitch Perfect from Act Too Players
5:40-6:10 PM Mark Anthony Ensemble
Lipscomb University Acoustic Stage
10:00 AM River and Rail
10:30 AM Addison Gossage
11:00 AM PARADE
11:30 AM Nina and Caroline
12:00 PM Ele Ivory
12:30 PM Riley Buck
1:00-3:00 PM Lipscomb Academy
3:00 PM Oliva Henn
3:30 PM Sarah Free
4:00 PM PARADE
4:30 PM Kelle Cates
5:00 PM Luke Bandy
5:30PM Lexi Gail
6:00 PM Bo Tillman
6:30 PM Jaco Pregont
Guests can experience new activities such as a Haunted History Tour of the Old, Old Jail and Trick or Treat Trail of Downtown Franklin Association merchant members. Traditional activities include individual costume contests for people and pets, arts and crafts, food trucks, pumpkin carving, photo-ops, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, Autumn Alley presented by Geico, Chili Fest and Beer Garden presented by Downtown Franklin Rotary and a Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery.
Sponsors and key supporters include T-Mobile, Lipscomb University, Geico, Grace Chapel, Leiper’s Fork Distillery and Downtown Franklin Rotary Club. For more information or to register for the costume contests, visit FranklinPumpkinFest.com.
Volunteers are still being sought to help out with a variety of roles to make the Festival a success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.