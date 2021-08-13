The fourth annual Preservation Symposium & Preservation Awards is being held Saturday Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center as part of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s preservation and education lineup for 2021.
The Preservation Symposium theme this year is “Revitalizing Preservation: See History, See Potential” and features nationally known speakers discussing the values and future of historic preservation.
Keynote speakers are Danielle Del Sol, executive director of the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans, and Brent Leggs, executive director of The National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
The day will include an interactive “Ask the Experts” panel discussion/workshop where attendees are encouraged to bring questions about their own preservation projects or projects within the community that they’d like to support.
At the event, the annual Preservation Awards will be announced. For decades, the Heritage Foundation has recognized preservation projects and individuals who made significant contributions within the field of historic preservation. The Preservation Awards recognize rehabilitation, restoration, preservation and craftsmanship of residential and commercial structures that complement the historic character of Williamson County.
“Our fourth annual preservation symposium touts highly acclaimed preservationists as well as our local experts to discuss how we can see preservation’s potential through the history and culture tied to our communities,” Blake Wintory, the Heritage Foundation’s director of preservation and education, said in a press release.
“Viewing preservation as a unifying force demonstrates the power of place by preserving historic buildings, while equally demonstrating the power of the stories they carry.”
The Preservation Symposium & Awards are being held at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. Click here for information and ticket details.
The Preservation Symposium is supported by The Harpeth Hotel and Twine Graphics.
