Tallies from the three main street festivals in downtown Franklin have come in after a year-long economic impact study was conducted for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and the Downtown Franklin Association.
A Franklin-based company gathered numbers from the Main Street Festival, PumpkinFest and Dickens of a Christmas, releasing its findings Wednesday.
Over the course of four total festival days in 2021, around 253,000 attendees generated $747,000 in estimated tax revenue and spent $8,258,000 on shopping, dining, entertainment and transportation within the region.
Despite the significant economic impact of the year's festivals, 2021 did not permit the typical scenario for the festivals. Main Street Festival, traditionally held in April, was postponed to the third week in July due to public health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, inclement weather caused the cancellation of one day of Dickens of a Christmas, which is normally a two-day festival.
“The original intent of these festivals, starting in 1984 with the Main Street Festival, was to attract visitors to downtown Franklin, shine a spotlight on its local merchants and bring the community together for seasonal celebrations,” Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, said in a press release. “While the cultural impact of these festivals is unmeasurable, we are excited that the research tangibly attests to this annual boon to our economy.”
The study was conducted by Franklin-based Chandlerthinks, a place branding, strategic planning and destination research firm. Research was done via one-on-one interviews at each festival and followed-up by online surveys.
“The overall economic impact of the 2021 festivals in downtown Franklin are impressive,” said Greg Fuson, director of Research and Community Engagement for Chandlerthinks. “What makes them even more impressive is the fact the inclement weather hampered both PumpkinFest and Dickens of a Christmas. These studies show that coming out of COVID, people were ready to get out and spend money.”
Dates for the 2022 festivals are April 23-24 (38th annual Main Street Festival), Oct. 29 (37th annual PumpkinFest) and Dec. 10-11 (37th annual Dickens of a Christmas).
For more festival information, visit https://events.WilliamsonHeritage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.