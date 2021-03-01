The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced that its three main annual festivals will be overseen by the Downtown Franklin Association and its new managing director, Liz Zinke.
As an arm of the Heritage Foundation, the DFA will be hosting, producing and managing the festivals under the leadership of Zinke. She replaces Jill Burgin, who has transitioned to a new position within the foundation as the director of government relations and advocacy.
The organization’s 2021 festival season includes the 37th annual Main Street Festival (July 17-18), the 36th annual Pumpkinfest (Oct. 30) and the 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas (Dec. 11-12). The Heritage Foundation’s Main Street Festival is the area’s largest artist/craft festival; Pumpkinfest is the state’s largest fall-themed festival; and Dickens of a Christmas features dancers, performers, characters and holiday artisans.
After a year of COVID-forced cancellations, all events are scheduled to take place on Franklin’s historic Main Street in a safe and community-spirited way, per a release.
“As an operating division of the Heritage Foundation, we are realigning our DFA structure to better support and activate the Heritage Foundation’s historic downtown events, bring new visitors to experience our Main Street America program real-time, and continue to support and stimulate economic vitality for the business community,” said Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley.
“We are excited to bring our 2021 festival season under the DFA umbrella and the very capable leadership of Liz Zinke. We can’t wait to celebrate our beautiful historic downtown this summer as we bring back our beloved festival lineup.”
Artist and vendor applications for the 2021 festival season are now live and can be found at www.DowntownFranklinTN.com/festivals. Any artist or vendor interested in participating in any of the three festivals must apply here and will be selected by a jury.
Main Street Festival vendor applications will be accepted through May 15. Additional festival application periods will close at later dates to be determined. Booth space is limited so early application is encouraged.
“Everyone really missed being able to celebrate on Main Street last year, so we are working hard behind the scenes to ensure everyone from our vendors, sponsors, partners and guests can have their best festival experience yet, and still feel good about a safe community gathering,” Zinke said. “Demand is high so we encourage artists, crafts vendors, sponsors and performers to apply early.”
Click here for more information on the Heritage Foundation and go here to learn more about the Downtown Franklin Association.
