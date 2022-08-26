The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has opened its History & Culture Center for private event rental use and has hired someone to specifically facilitate those rentals.
Jessica Pfranger, who has worked with the Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently was with Wesley LLC, joins the Heritage Foundation as director of Event and Tourism Sales. She will be in charge of organizing usage of the History & Culture Center, a historic building on Bridge Street in downtown Franklin formerly known as the McConnell House. The Heritage Foundation acquired it in March.
"This is such a great opportunity to make this beautiful, historic building accessible to the public again,” Pfranger said in a press release. “The 6,000-square-foot, three-story building with exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, tall windows, and fireplaces offers a distinct backdrop for our guests’ historic events.”
According to the release, Pfranger spent 11 years at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Nashville in the Events Department during its $100 million expansion with the Omni Hotel. In her most recent position with Wesley LLC, she led the contract administration team and later internal communications.
The McConnell House, listed on the National Register, has had a long history as an in-demand venue for private events with numerous corporate meetings, weddings, receptions and social events having been hosted there over the years. The Heritage Foundation will keep this legacy of rental availability going to serve the community while also helping financially sustain the nonprofit organization.
To mark the availability of the History & Culture Center for private events, the Heritage Foundation will conduct a contest to award a free event rental to be hosted at the Center for one randomly selected Williamson County nonprofit.
“We know the value that a premier venue can offer nonprofits as a way to conduct fundraising or host other events in support of their missions,” said Meg Hershey, COO of the Heritage Foundation. “We believe this contest will be just one of many future nonprofit mission-advancing events hosted at the History & Culture Center.”
To enter the contest, visit www.WilliamsonHistoryCenter.org/Free-Event for complete information and to submit the entry form. Entries are required by Sept. 30, and a winner will be chosen by Oct. 7.
Click here for more information about the History & Culture Center.
