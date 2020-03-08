The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament, produced by Next Gen Heritage Foundation, will be held April 4 at Mill Creek Brewery in Nolensville.
The cornhole tournament serves as a family-friendly community event and an opportunity for the Heritage Foundation’s Next Generation membership group to recruit new members. Next Gen is specifically for members ages 21 to 40.
Two-person teams can register for $50 by going to www.williamsonheritage.org/events.
Registration is open until March 27. If you join as a member of the Next Gen Heritage Foundation between now and March 27, your entry fee for the cornhole tournament will be complimentary. Spectators are welcome and do not have to register to attend the event.
Team check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 1 and going until 4:30. The winning team of the tournament will receive a prize valued at $250 or more!
Next Gen’s mission is to engage community members between the ages of 21 to 40 in education, local history, preservation and furthering a sense of community.
Next Gen helps to support the Heritage Foundation by volunteering, supporting fundraising efforts and recruiting new members. Active members also host regular mixers and help plan events. Next Gen membership is $50 annually.
For more information about Next Gen Heritage Foundation, or to become a member, visit https://williamsonheritage.org/nextgen.
Mill Creek Brewing is located at 2008 B., Johnson Industrial Blvd. in Nolensville.
