The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County is launching a new series for 2022 as a part of its commitment to educational programming, a three-part series titled “Practical Preservation.”
Developed with local Williamson County historical homeowners in mind, the series will focus on specific aspects of maintaining and rehabilitating older, historical homes in preservation-minded ways.
The first event in this series will be held Monday, March 15, at the LeHew Magid Big House (Old, Old, Jail, 112 Bridge St., Franklin) at 6 p.m. in the second-floor board room. Architectural conservator Grace Abernethy will discuss “The Art of House Painting” focusing on historical painting techniques, colors, finishes and maintenance guidelines for historic homeowners and preservation enthusiasts.
With a Master of Science degree in Historic Preservation from Clemson University and College of Charleston and over 10 years’ experience, Abernethy has studied and recreated finishes in historic buildings from New Hampshire to South Carolina to Middle Tennessee.
“Part of our mission is to provide educational opportunities for the community to learn and engage with historic preservation practices,” Rachael Finch, senior director of Preservation and Education for the Heritage Foundation, said in a press release.
“We know there are a growing number of people locally that own or work hands-on with historic properties, so a series that provides them with actionable tips for preserving these historic places was a natural extension of our program offerings.”
The series’ themes and slated dates for the remainder of 2022 include (speakers for each date to be announced):
- May 19 — “Hospitality and History – Main Street Built on a Sense of Place”
- Aug. 16 — “Historic Home Renovations”
Registration for the March 15 Practical Preservation event is available now at www.WilliamsonHeritage.org/Events, with limited seating.
Additional Practical Preservation information will be available at www.WilliamsonHeritage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.