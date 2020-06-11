Two key events of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will be held in the coming days, and because of the COVID-19 restrictions and in an abundance of caution, both will be held by virtual broadcast.
The Heritage Foundation’s 52nd Annual Meeting & Preservation Awards will be held Tuesday, June 16. The organization’s Third Annual Preservation Symposium — featuring keynote speaker Tom Mayes, author and Chief Legal Counselor for the National Trust for Historic Preservation — will be held Friday, June 26.
Online registration is available at WilliamsonHeritage.org/Events and advance registration is required for both events. There is no cost to attend the Annual Meeting & Preservation Awards, and a $20 registration fee for the Preservation Symposium (discounts are available for Heritage Foundation members as well as students and faculty).
Annual Meeting & Preservation Awards
The Heritage Foundation will recognize outstanding preservation and restoration projects throughout Williamson County as part of the organization’s annual meeting. The award categories recognize the vision of those who help support and further the mission of the Heritage Foundation in protecting and preserving historical structures in Williamson County.
The third annual Mary Pearce Award will also be presented to an individual whose body of work for the Heritage Foundation has made a lasting impression.
Preservation Symposium
The Heritage Foundation’s annual Preservation Symposium has become known for bringing nationally recognized thought leaders to Williamson County to discuss the value of historic preservation within local communities. Mayes, author of Why Old Places Matter, will lead discussion on the topic of “Preservation in Place."
