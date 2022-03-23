It had been 20 years since the Tennessee Volunteers signed a five-star quarterback.
While James Banks had a less-than-memorable stint with UT, the Vols have high hopes for recent commit Nico Iamaleava, the No. 4-ranked quarterback in the country and No. 7 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Tennessee now must keep Iamaleava — who holds 24 offers from schools including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon, among others — committed until the early signing period in December.
Iamaleava would be just the third five-star QB to commit to the Vols, joining Banks in 2002 and Casey Clausen in 2000. And he would also be UT’s highest-rated signing since offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie in 2015.
In a recent interview with 247Sports, Iamaleava cited UT coach Josh Heupel’s ability to coach and develop top-end quarterback prospects including Sam Bradford, Landry Jones and McKenzie Milton as to the reason he had leaned toward verbally committing to the Vols.
“A big thing with Tennessee is the development at the quarterback position and how friendly the offense is,” Iamaleava said. “Josh Heupel is a great, offensive-minded coach and has worked with some very good quarterbacks in the past. (Quarterbacks) coach (Joey) Halzle and (offensive coordinator Alex) Golesh are great guys, too, and we talked about the scheme fit, and I think I could have a lot of success there…I have a lot of confidence they could develop me, as well.”
Iamaleava took his first visit to Tennessee on Nov. 27. He then came back with his family on March 5, according to 247Sports, and he plans to visit the campus again April 9.
During his last visit to Knoxville, fans chanted “we want Nico” during UT’s basketball game against Arkansas. The warm welcome left quite the impression on the 6-foot-5, 195-pound signal caller.
“We talk about Knoxville being a destination place for players,” Heupel said. “…It’s an exciting time to be here. We’ve got great energy and momentum inside of the building. That’s one of the best things about being able to bring them on campus [and] a difference from a year ago. They’re actually able to see and feel the energy and the connection that we have — players and coaches together — and it’s been a huge part of the selling point of who we are and ... where we’re going as a program.”
Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton will enter their final seasons of eligibility this fall. Tennessee has just three QBs expected to be on its roster for the 2023 season — four-star freshman Tayven Jackson, redshirt sophomore Navy Shuler and sophomore Gaston Moore. Iamaleava and Jackson could be battling for the Vols starting job at that point.
