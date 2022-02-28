Robert Benjamin Hicks III, 71, died at his beloved home, “Labor In Vain,” in the hills of Bingham, near Franklin, on Feb. 25, 2022.
Hicks, who was born Jan. 30, 1951, was a New York Times bestselling author for his 2005 novel, The Widow of the South, in which he told a fictionalized account of the life of Carrie McGavock, matron of Carnton, who tended to the graves of more than 1,500 soldiers killed in the Nov. 30, 1864, Battle of Franklin.
The book brought international attention and a flood of visitors to Franklin and Carnton after it was published in 2005. He was named Tennessean of the Year in 2005 by The Tennessean newspaper for the impact of the novel as well as for the co-founding of Franklin’s Charge, which brought together numerous organizations in a broad-based coalition dedicated to reclaiming Franklin’s Civil War legacy through land acquisition and interpretation.
Hundreds of acres have been reclaimed and Franklin’s Charge remains a vital community organization, which has raised millions of dollars through its efforts.
The National Park Service called the success in Franklin “the largest battlefield reclamation in North American history.”
In a film produced by Visit Franklin Films, Hicks said, “Learning from history is the best way not to repeat it and Franklin offers the world one of the great history lessons. It is a lesson about how people make huge mistakes, but it is also a lesson about how, again, very ordinary people become very extraordinary people. We have that here in Franklin. We simply need to honor it.”
Born in Palm Beach, Fla., Hicks moved to Franklin in 1974 to work in the music publishing industry in Nashville. He joined the board of directors of Carnton soon after and played a key role over the next few decades in the house’s restoration and interpretation.
In 2018, he was honored by the American Battlefield Trust with the coveted Edwin C. Bearrs Lifetime Achievement Award.
Hicks was active in art and the field of historic preservation beyond Williamson County, having served on the boards of the Tennessee State Museum, The Williamson County Historical Society and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
He also served on the board of directors of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans. He was an internationally recognized collector of Southern antiques and folk art and with his knowledge and collections, as he curated the landmark exhibition “Art of Tennessee” at the Frist Center for Visual Arts in Nashville in 2003.
“It’s not hoarding if you call it collecting,” he told more than one friend.
Despite the health struggles he faced in the last few years, a release says he persevered with gratefulness for all those who surrounded him with care and those who provided him life-saving treatment and lived his life fully.
Hicks was predeceased by his parents, Robert Benjamin Hicks Jr. and Pauline Electa Tallman Hicks.
He is survived by a brother, Marcus E. Sanders, and sister-in-law, Candy Allen; his niece, Nova Sanders, her husband, Daniel Long, and their extraordinary son, Ivan D. Long; cousin James Edgar Hicks III and his husband, Robert Carothers, of Jackson, Tennessee; cousin John Spaulding Hicks and his wife, Jacqueline Johnson Hicks, of Nashville; and cousin Sally Hicks.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 5, beginning at 2 p.m. at Hicks’ home, 5330 Indian Valley Road in Franklin. The old-fashioned wake will begin with music and a social time, followed at 4 p.m. by a time of remembrance and words of expression from those attending. Those attending are encouraged to bring their favorite covered dish (no desserts) to share in a dinner starting at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m., Hicks will be laid to rest in a graveside service at The McGavock Family Cemetery at Carnton, Eastern Flank Park Circle. All events are open to the public.
Those wishing to honor Hicks’ commitment to Franklin and battlefield reclamation may make memorials to Franklin’s Charge www.franklinscharge.org, or Battle of Franklin Trust www.boft.org.
Donations may be mailed to either organization at 1345 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin, TN, 37064.
