High Hopes Development Center announced Wednesday afternoon that Allen Long, Lipscomb Academy’s associate head of lower school, will take over as executive director after finishing the school year.
The center’s current director, Gail Powell, announced her planned retirement for sometime this year as of last October. Though she did not specify a departure date, her announcement slated retirement to come no later than May 1. She is now scheduled to extend her term in the position until June 6 when Long is expected to assume the role.
To add the ties that Long has to the organization, High Hopes and Lipscomb Academy announced a partnership for a satellite clinic at Lipscomb's Solly School last August.
“We are thrilled to welcome Allen Long to the High Hopes family in June,” said Tim Nichols, High Hopes Board President. “Allen’s dual background in both the business and education fields make him uniquely qualified to lead our organization and, despite receiving interest from across the country, he was the natural choice for this position. We cannot thank Gail enough for her 15 years of tireless leadership, and we are honored that she will remain an active volunteer with us.”
Before serving as associate head of lower school, Long also served as head of upper school for Lipscomb. Additionally, that role followed seven years teaching in the Williamson County School system. At the time, he came to Lipscomb with the reputation of a businessman-turned-educator.
For almost two decades before making his foray into education, Long was a human resources specialist for Batten & Shaw Inc., Carter’s/OshKosh B’Gosh Childrenswear and Tractor Supply Co. according to a 2019 press release. Thereafter, he taught as a tenured faculty member at Edmondson Elementary School for fourth- and fifth-grade classes and earned recognition as the teacher of the year for 2017-18.
“I very much look forward to continuing the great work Gail has done at the helm of High Hopes, serving both the needs of the children entrusted to its care as well as those required for the growth and success of the business as a revenue-generating, non-profit organization,” said Long. “Most importantly, I intend to uphold her compassionate, servant leadership to support our staff working each and every day to provide educational and therapeutic services to families in our community.”
Positioned at 301 High Hopes Court in Franklin, High Hopes describes itself as a 37-year-old, inclusive organization that utilizes two integrated programs to help children with and without special needs reach their full potential.
Staffed with seasoned teachers, the nonprofit’s focus is on providing preschool classrooms for children ranging from six weeks old to kindergarten. The programs aim to give children of all intellectual and physical capacities an equitable opportunity to mature together in an environment that promotes social and academic success.
The Development Center also provides an onsite, outpatient pediatric therapy clinic to let preschoolers receive therapy services during the day.
The clinic offers feeding, occupational, physical and speech therapies to not only for the children but also older individuals up to age 21, which can see a child attendee into adulthood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.