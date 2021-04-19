High Hopes Development Center will host its inaugural scavenger hunt fundraiser, a family-friendly, distanced event for small groups to explore the city of Franklin, Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Registered teams will drive to find recognizable and iconic sites with clues provided by the GooseChase app and take pictures to receive points. High Hopes asks participants to donate a nonperishable food item, which will also add points to the teams’ scores. Nonperishable food items will be given to One Generation Away, a nonprofit in Franklin that distributes healthy food to families in Middle Tennessee.
“This past year has been challenging for everyone, especially nonprofits,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes’ director of development. “We wanted to host an event where families and close friends can have fun learning and exploring together, while supporting two nonprofits that aim to change the lives of Middle Tennessee families.”
The fun continues even after the scavenger hunt ends as the teams with the most points will be entered to win family-oriented prizes, including tickets or gift cards to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, Soar, Pinspiration, Third Coast Clay, Adventure Science Center and more.
“Services offered at High Hopes are life-changing to children and families alike, and we rely on support from our community to help fund our programs,” Associate Director of Development Dawn Blache said. “We hope many teams will sign up for our scavenger hunt – an inclusive family event that will help High Hopes continue to embrace uniqueness and inspire growth.”
As a nonprofit, High Hopes relies on donations and fundraising efforts, necessities that have proven to be challenging during the pandemic. A scavenger hunt will give community members an opportunity to support High Hopes in a fun and safe way.
Click here to register a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.