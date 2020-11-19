High Hopes Development Center will host its 11th annual Strings, Stories & Supper (formerly Strings & Stories) fundraiser, with a new twist designed to overcome the challenges of 2020.
In partnership with talented local singers and songwriters, a local caterer and local businesses, this year’s event will allow attendees to host their own gathering in the safety of their homes.
Strings, Stories & Supper will include a virtual songwriters round featuring performances by 20-time No. 1 recording artist Kix Brooks, Grammy-winning songwriter Tim Nichols and chart-topping songwriter J.T. Harding. The performance was pre-recorded at The Grand Barn at Arrington Vineyards and will be available on a private link for registered guests only.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, participants will be able to pick up an elegant dinner (menu available to view here) prepared by Catering & Events by Suzette, prepackaged family-style with instructions for heating and serving, along with wine from Harvest Beverage Company.
“Strings, Stories & Supper has been a staple of our community for a decade and we wanted to continue the tradition this year,” Brandy Blanton, High Hopes director of development, said in a press release. “While we are not able to gather at Green’s Grocery in person, we are pleased to be able to create something with a similar vibe … 2020 style.
“Since many people and companies are unable to gather for traditional holiday parties this year, we wanted to provide an option that not only benefits High Hopes, but local businesses as well. Strings, Stories & Supper is designed so guests can host their own small and safe events with friends and family of their choosing, all in the comfort of their own homes or private venues.”
Individual ticket packages are available for two to 10 people and include dinner and dessert, wine and a link to the performance. Group sponsorship packages are also available and include charcuterie, dinner, dessert, wine provided by Arrington Vineyards, Hap & Harry’s beer and a floral arrangement provided by Garden Delights.
Click here for tickets and additional information.
