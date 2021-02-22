High Hopes Development Center will continue this year to host its bi-weekly Supper Club, a fundraising effort it began in 2020 that has not only benefited the nonprofit itself but also the restaurants that participate.
Each Supper Club, sponsored by FirstBank, features a uniquely curated menu from local restaurants or caterers available for pickup on the High Hopes campus.
“Since Supper Club began last fall, High Hopes has been privileged to partner with several local chefs and caterers to provide delicious meals to our community,” Brandy Blanton, High Hopes director of development, said in a press release. “The pandemic has greatly impacted us all, and this unique partnership has allowed High Hopes to continue raising funds while also supporting the local service industry and safely connecting with supporters.”
Menus for each Supper Club are shared via email and posted to the High Hopes website one week in advance of the pick-up date. Each chef develops a custom menu available for curbside pickup on the High Hopes campus. A limited number of meals are available for one, two or four at $25 per person, with $15 contributed to the restaurant and $10 to High Hopes.
The next Supper Club will feature Moe’s Original BBQ, available to order until Wednesday for pickup March 1. Future partners will include the Daily Dish, Catering & Events by Suzette and more.
To join the Supper Club email list to stay up-to-date on menu options and High Hopes news, visit www.highhopesforkids.org/supperclub.
