High Hopes Development Center is hosting a mobile blood drive on Monday, March 22, from 1-6 p.m., benefiting Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center.
“There is currently a critical need for blood donations to support hospitals nationwide,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes executive director. “We are grateful to host Blood Assurance on our campus to provide an opportunity for our staff and community members to give back to facilities in our own backyard.”
The blood drive will be held on the High Hopes campus, located at 301 High Hopes Court in Franklin. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting bloodassurance.org/HighHopes or by contacting Bob Murray at [email protected].
Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old weighing more than 110 pounds and be in good health. All donors will receive a “Never Stop the Adventure” T-shirt and those who give twice in 2021 are entered to win a Side-by-Side.
This will be High Hopes’ second blood drive benefiting Blood Assurance, with plans to host a quarterly drive moving forward.
