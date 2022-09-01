Crime Stoppers of Williamson County is inviting students in grades 9-12 throughout Williamson County to participate in a logo design competition.
“Our organization has been around for a number of years, and it’s time to give our logo an update,” board chair Colon Pope said in a press release. “We thought it would be fun to partner with young people to let their creativity help rebrand this organization that helps keep our community safe.”
Entries can be submitted to [email protected] between now and Sept. 30, and must feature the Crime Stoppers of Williamson County name and the phone number 615-79404000. One entry per student will be accepted along with their contact information.
Any color scheme and design elements will be considered. Those interested should submit all entries in .PNG format. Upon selection, a vector .EPS file will also be required. The winner will be announced in late October and will be awarded $250.
Crime Stoppers of Williamson County is a nonprofit organization that began in 1985 to serve all communities in Williamson County including Arrington, Brentwood, College Grove, Franklin, Fairview, Nolensville, Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station and Triune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.