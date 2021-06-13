The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced recently that Williamson Medical Center has received a five-star rating in 2021.
The rating methodology, refreshed this year, uses scores for five measure groups: safety of care, readmission, mortality, patient experience and timely and effective care.
“Williamson Medical Center has long been committed to the highest quality and safety standards,” Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO, said in a press release. “We understand health care decisions should not be taken lightly, and the CMS ranking system helps arm patients with tools and information to aid in their decision-making process.”
WMC is among only three five-star hospitals in the state of Tennessee, and one of only 455 nationwide. The overall star rating is awarded from data collected across the following measure groups.
- Safety of Care evaluates infections and complications in the bloodstream, urinary tract, surgical sites and serious complications, among others.
- Readmission denotes returning patients following specific surgeries or illnesses, as well as unplanned admissions following outpatient surgery, emergency department visits and patients receiving outpatient chemotherapy.
- Mortality measures include death rate for cardiac and stroke patients, complications from pneumonia and treatable complications following surgery.
- The Patient Experience category focuses on patient reports discussing communication, cleanliness, an understanding of care and medication instructions, and willingness to recommend to friends and family.
- Timely and Effective Care spans a variety of measures, including but not limited to, the percentage of health care workers receiving the influenza vaccine, the speed patients are evaluated during an emergency room visit, patients receiving recommended follow-up care, and more.
“We are proud of the exceptionally talented professionals who are the heart of Williamson Medical Center,” said Mazzuca. “This distinction is representative of our team’s dedication to compassionate, quality care. We are honored to be the community’s five-star hospital.”
For a comprehensive list of WMC services, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.