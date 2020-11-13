In celebration of the season, Hill Center Brentwood is holding a Fall Festival event with lots of holiday shopping at local boutiques, specialty stores, restaurants and health/beauty shops. Hill Center is also welcoming in a few new merchants.
You can shop the season at Hill Center Brentwood’s array of options including: The Cosmetic Market, Dress Up, Fab’rik, Francesca’s, Hot Pink, Paper Source and more. Some of the newest restaurants include: Maple Street Biscuit Company, Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, and Peace Love and Little Donuts.
Additionally, with the ongoing pandemic, H.G. Hill Center’s open air and outdoor areas make shopping and dining safer and more convenient for all.
At the shopping event, customers will also have the opportunity for a little extra fun! Below is a list of raffles, specials, giveaways and more that will take place at the event:
- New Merchant Raffle: Many of the center’s newest merchants are hosting a raffle! Visit participating businesses to obtain a punch card.
- The Cosmetic Market: Gift with $50 purchase.
- CycleBar: Retail specials as well as a raffle for a week of unlimited rides for you and a friend! Five winners will be drawn on Saturday, and another five on Sunday!
- Eat the Frog Fitness: Class schedules will be extended on Nov. 14 - 15 to allow more opportunities to try a session. Call or text the studio now to book for next weekend. There will also be two drawings for two weeks free and one month free.
- Fabrik: Enjoy Sips and Snacks and: 25% off Jackets and Jeans; $20 and $10 Clearance racks; $10 Shoes; $10 Jewelry Table.
- Hand and Stone: BOGO offer on gift cards. Buy one gift card and get a second gift card free.
- Hot Pink: Free ornament personalization.
- MOOYAH Burgers: Holiday milkshakes (pumpkin milk shakes & white chocolate milk shakes) and MOOYAH cheeseburgers at discounted prices; MOOYAH t-shirt & visor at discounted prices, $3 off coupons for dine-in guests
- Peace Love and Little Donuts: A free coffee drink (up to 16oz) with a purchase of one dozen donuts.
- Pure Sweat + Float Studio: $25/sauna sessions + $45 two-person sauna sessions + $50 40min Floats sessions; 20% off retail items, and Enter to Win Raffle for a two month Blended Membership (Blended Membership = 2 Saunas + 1 40min Float/month).
- Scissors and Scotch: Holiday drink specials along with 15% off all styling products. New clients will be upgraded from our 10-Year to 15-year service.
- Spark: An Art Studio: 10% off Gift Cards, 15% off in the Gift Shop, 20% Make Your Own Art
- Well Health & Chiropractic: Samples of protein powder shakes and a liquid fish oil that tastes amazing! Coupons for an exam, x-rays and an adjustment for only $20.
Be sure to check your favorite stores’ social media for more information! For a full list of Hill Center shops and restaurants, click here.
