The Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club honored the 2020 Brentwood firefighter of the year on Tuesday.
The community group recognized Brentwood Fire and Rescue Engineer Zachary Scheitel during their regular meeting and heard from BFR Chief Brian Goss.
Scheitel was honored by the City of Brentwood during a City Commission meeting on Sept. 14, and now the community group has also recognized Scheitel’s outstanding service to the department, the city and the citizens of Brentwood.
As previously reported, Scheitel has been recognized for his hands-on physical improvements to facilities as well as his work in boosting training and exemplifying leadership.
Scheitel took the opportunity to thank the group as well as his fellow firefighters.
"I just really appreciate all of the guys, all of the work that they put in everyday and I see it more than ever now, so I really appreciate it and I appreciate the award," Scheitel said.
Chief Goss also spoke to the group where he detailed current challenges dealing with COVID-19 as well as the future of the department as they prepare to expand in the current city hall offices which will soon have more space once the Brentwood Police Department moves to their new headquarters in the spring of 2021.
