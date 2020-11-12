The Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club honored the 2020 Brentwood police officer of the year on Tuesday, remembering fallen BPD Officer Destin Legieza.
Legieza, 30, was killed in June in a traffic crash while on duty prompting an outpouring of support from community members.
BPD Chief Jeff Hughes joined Legieza's widow, Heather Legieza, Destin's parents and other members of the police department and Brentwood community in remembering and honoring Legieza's service and sacrifice.
Hughes called Legieza "a public servant who patrolled with a positive attitude and fairness," while longtime-exchange club member Edith Johnston said that the tradition of honoring law enforcement was especially significant this year.
"We feel it's real important to recognize their service and what they do," Johnston said.
On Monday the Brentwood City Commission approved a plan to construct a memorial wall which will bear's Legieza's name outside of the new department headquarters.
In October the Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club honored the 2020 Brentwood firefighter of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.