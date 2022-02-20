Hillsboro senior Latisha Parris hit a reverse layup with 4 seconds remaining in regulation as the Lady Burros (19-5) won 35-34 over the Brentwood Lady Bruins (20-9), taking the District 11 4A tournament crown Saturday night at BHS.
“The kids had a lot of fight and didn’t quit,” said Hillsboro head coach Cherish Stringfield. “The girls just hunted the shot.”
“We just need to move on,” said Brentwood head coach Marcel Williams. “The girls understand we still have another chance.”
“It is everything we prepared for; it just came down to the last second,” said Brentwood senior Sydney Ryan. “We know this is not the end for us.”
“We fought to the end; it just did not go our way,” said Brentwood freshman Ella Ryan.
In the first quarter, Brentwood held on to a slight margin 15-12, with baskets by Sydney Ryan, Ella Ryan and junior Charlotte Lambright.
The Bruins extended their lead in the second quarter to 25-18 with jumpers and 3-pointers by Sydney Ryan, Ella Ryan, senior Kaitlyn Lorenzi and junior Brianna Keating-Rendon to keep their edge at the break.
In the third quarter, it was a back and forth contest with Hillsboro hitting a clutch 3-pointer by junior Kamil Washington to give the team a 28-27 lead.
The tight contest continued with less than a minute remaining, when a bucket by Sydney Ryan gave the Lady Bruins a 34-33 lead. With four seconds remaining in regulation Latisha Parris nailed a reverse layup to give the Lady Burros a 35-34 lead.
“I was just hoping we got a shot up,” said Coach Stringfield. “Latisha is one of our better drivers, and she was able to find a way to get the ball in the basket.”
“Honestly I did not know that was going to go in,” said senior Latisha Parris. “I did not know how much time was on the clock. I just threw it up there.”
Brentwood had a chance to go-ahead at the buzzer with a long heave that did not go in, ending the contest in Hillsboro's favor.
“All season long one of my phrases with the girls has been: just ride the wave,” said Coach Stringfield. “The season is up and down, and we need to be playing our best basketball at this point in the season. I told the girls to keep working hard, and we will peak when it matters.”
The Lady Bruins leading scorers were Sydney Ryan with 16 points and Ella Ryan with 10 points.
“They are very aggressive when they get the ball,” said Coach Williams. “They put a lot of work into the gym and it shows on the court. I am not surprised the bucket goes in when we draw up plays for them and others.”
Hillsboro’s point leaders were Washington with 12 and Latazia Williamson with eight points.
Brentwood will host Columbia Central at Summit High School for the region tournament on Feb. 25.
“I want to see desperation in a win or go home game,” said Coach Williams.
“We have a term for the team that you have to flush it and move on,” said Sydney Ryan. “There is nothing that we can do to go back and fix it. You cannot focus on the what ifs when you have a possibility of so much in the future.”
Hillsboro will host Independence at Summit High School in region tournament play Feb. 25.
“I want to see continued focus and attention,” said Coach Stringfield.
“I just want to stay locked in,” said Parris. “It all starts in practice.”
