Brentwood government and community leaders joined the Owen-Moore families and others in the dedication of a new historic marker at Owen-Moore Cemetery on Saturday.
According to a news release, members of the General Francis Nash Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have been maintaining the Owen-Moore Cemetery since 2014 including holding at least two clean up days each year.
The earliest known burial in the cemetery is dated 1899, but many graves have no visible markers of any kind while others only have a large rock as a headstone.
General Francis Nash Chapter members found in their research of the cemetery that there are more people buried in the cemetery than originally thought. The names of the entombed are now inscribed on the marker.
The Daughters of the American Revolution said in the news release that they wish to honor those buried as many were descendants of slaves or slaves themselves who helped form Brentwood and Williamson County as well as the nation.
After Emancipation, many African-Americans settled along Church Street East in an area formerly known as Hardscuffle, due to the fact that it was a narrow dirt road filled with large rocks which made it a “hard scuffle” to climb the hill to their homes.
“We study history because we enjoy learning about our ancestors and the history of our country, and because if we do not know what came before us, as the saying goes, ‘we are doomed to repeat it’,” Chapter Chairman of the Historic Preservation Committee Andrea Lawrence said.
New granite markers were also placed at the site of each known grave, provided in part by The Harmony Senior Living Community, which surrounds the cemetery, as well as the addition of a new iron fence that surrounds the burial grounds, and some clean up was provided by The Park Company.
Also in attendance was Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, members of the Historic Commission of Brentwood, members of the Owen-Moore families, author and historian John Oden, Tennessee Daughters of the America Revolution First Vice Regent Emily Robinson, members of the General Francis Nash Chapter of the Tennessee Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and representatives from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Owen-Moore Cemetery is located at the corner of Church Street East and Overlook Drive in Brentwood.
