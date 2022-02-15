The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County took a blow Monday evening in its request for a zoning change for Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens, the former O’More College of Design property the nonprofit purchased in 2018.
Officials with the Heritage Foundation have been working with city of Franklin staff to seek approval for a zoning change from Franklin Grove’s current Civic Institutional to Planned District, primarily to allow for construction of a new multipurpose facility known as “The Hall” on the grounds that can be used to host events and generate revenue.
But despite approval for the requested change by Amanda Rose, Franklin preservation planner who represents city staff on the Historic Zoning Commission, members voted 5-1 during Monday’s HZC meeting to deny recommendation.
Commissioner Lisa Marquardt moved to recommend denial of the request, and Brian Laster seconded. Nick Mann was the lone vote against denial.
“There is absolutely no problem with anything else on that site as it has been masterfully designed and proposed,” Jim Roberts, chair of the HZC, said as members discussed the controversial issue. “I have no problem with it.
“But I do think it’s wrong for the ‘hall’ — I’m going to call it a box because we’re dealing with boxes as they align throughout the property — I think that box is not sensitive enough to the neighborhood.”
Of the 24 residents who spoke during public comment, 15 were opposed to the zoning change but generally expressed being in favor of the Heritage Foundation’s other plans for the property. Most were part of a grassroots group called Concerned Neighbors of Franklin Grove.
“If you look over the course of time, our residences in and around public square and beyond have slowly and gradually been chipped away to some kind of business,” downtown resident Bob Ravener said. “North of Main Street is pretty much lost. South of Main Street is already being eroded. My concern is about anything that requires rezoning to change something from residence to something more commercial.
“I would love to see the Franklin Grove project work out well, on a smaller scale and not have to be rezoned to do it.”
The Heritage Foundation’s ability to generate revenue is vital to the success of Franklin Grove, according to a member of its board of directors and former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourism. Susan Whitaker, who served in the administrations of both Gov. Phil Bredesen and Gov. Bill Haslam, said she saw the downfall of a number of historic sites across the state because they were shy on financials.
“I looked at many historic properties,” she told commissioners. “Many of them did not succeed because they did not have a business section in their plan. The thing I was able to tell people was you need to have a revenue source. …
“There’s a business plan in place that’s going to make [Franklin Grove] a successful, sustainable program.”
Despite Monday's setback, the Heritage Foundation will continue working with the city on a plan for the property.
“We appreciate the thorough review the Historic Zoning Commission has provided,” Jill Burgin, the nonprofit’s director of Government Relations and Advocacy, said after the vote had taken place. “We’re disappointed that they didn’t vote in favor of staff recommendation.
“We appreciate the staff’s thorough review as well, and we look forward to continuing through the city’s process, which we believed worked, and continuing to work with our neighbors on a good plan.”
Burgin said the Heritage Foundation team will next meet with the city during the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission and Board of Mayor and Aldermen joint workshop Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
