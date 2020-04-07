HMK Architects has announced the promotion of Kenna Turner, Jordan Etters, Logan Newton and Matt Ractliffe to the roles of associate principals.
The moves come as the Brentwood-based firm begins its 21st year of operations
According to a release, all four are licensed architects and graduates of the University of Tennessee College of Architecture and Design.
Turner (pictured) joined HMKA in 2016 and has specialized in health care design with a particular interest in behavioral health facilities.
Etters, a 2014 graduate, joined the HMKA staff in 2017 and has managed the design of several health care facility renovations and specialty clinics, both locally and out of state. Etters is also a LEED Accredited Professional in Building Design and Construction.
Newton is HMKA’s longest tenured staff member, having joined the firm upon his graduation in 2012. His project management experience has included local schools, churches, health care facilities and medical office buildings.
Ractliffe joined the HMKA staff in 2015, after working for the firm as an intern while a student at UT. He has assumed a key role in major renovation and expansion projects at several large hospitals.
HMK Architects was founded in 1999 by Neal Hinson, Don Miller and Beth Kickirillo, and specializes in health care and commercial design.
“We are excited to introduce these talented young architects as the next generation of leadership for HMKA,” Hinson said in a release. “They have proven themselves as disciplined, motivated individuals who work together very well as a team, and we look forward to having them expand their roles within our firm.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.