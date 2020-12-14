The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Holiday Magic on Main Street in downtown Franklin continued Saturday with a number of Dickens characters roaming through the streets and in the shops to help bring a festive atmosphere in the absence of the annual Dickens of a Christmas event.
The festival, of course, couldn’t happen this year because of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. But through its partnership with its division the Downtown Franklin Association, Visit Franklin and the city of Franklin, the Heritage Foundation has found other ways to celebrate the season and to do it safely.
“There’s no doubt the pandemic has affected everything about how we work, how we interact and even how we celebrate,” Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley said when plans for Magic on Main Street were announced.
“Our Holiday Magic on Main promotion offers residents and visitors the chance to celebrate the winter holidays by spending time with their loved ones in our beautiful downtown district, making memories at our unique restaurants and shopping for distinctive gifts at our locally owned shops.”
The Magic on Main events have included the virtual lighting of the Christmas tree on the town square, the lighting of the iconic Noel sign that sits atop the Starbucks shop in Five Points and the various promotions centered around Small Business Saturday in late November.
This past Saturday, shoppers and visitors in downtown Franklin were greeted by the likes of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, the Cratchit family, Tiny Tim and young Scrooge.
The weekend was filled with safe, family-friendly shopping and special window décor from downtown merchants.
