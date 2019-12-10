The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced it would be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints on the following dates:
- Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Goose Creek Bypass
- Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Hwy. 96E at 840
- Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Hwy 96E at N. Chapel
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., Caruthers Parkway
WCSO says everyone should drive safely and responsibly and that if they are out celebrating with alcohol, to use a designated driver.
"We also encourage patience when you drive because there will be more traffic during the holiday period and people will be in a rush to get to their destinations," a release from WCSO reads. "And, when you drive or ride, always use your seatbelt even if you are traveling a short distance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.