Vanderbilt may have ended the regular season on a sour note after getting swept by conference rival LSU, but fortunately for the Commodores, they had Carter Holton in their back pocket.
The SEC All-Freshman selection tossed six shutout innings on Tuesday night, striking out six and allowing just three hits as No. 8 Vanderbilt downed No. 9 Ole Miss 3-1 in their opening game of the SEC Tournament. Holton now hasn’t allowed a run in his last 24 innings.
Nelson Berkwich (1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run) and Christian Little (2 IP, 1 hit, 4 Ks) preserved the win in relief.
"I think just using all my pitches in any count, knowing when the field was a big thing,” Holton said of his success against the Rebels. “I got a great defense behind me, they had some power hitters, but it's a big field and bad weather. I mean, the ball isn't really flying. So just pitching to contact.”
Enrique Bradfield Jr., Carter Young and Dominic Keegan each had two hits, while Keegan and Parker Noland had the lone RBIs for the ‘Dores.
“Carter went out there and gave us the performance we needed to get us rolling,” Bradfield Jr. added. “We were able to get some runs across the board and play solid defense so it's about as solid as a game we could have played as a team.”
The win sets the stage for a Vandy revenge game against No. 1 Tennessee on Wednesday. First pitch time has yet to be announced.
The Vols were the only other team to sweep Vanderbilt at home this year, taking 6-2, 5-2 and 5-0 wins at Hawkins Field Apr. 1-3. Tennessee has arguably the top pitching staff in the NCAA, one that Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin sad surpassed the ‘Dores pitching staff in April.
The Vols lead the nation with a 2.37 team ERA and boast SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander and SEC Freshman of the Year Drew Beam.
