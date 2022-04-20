To help limit the escape of loose litter from truck beds, The Home Depot is donating 500 free tarps to the public on Earth Day Saturday at the store located at 8101 Moores Lane in Brentwood from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The “Lock Down Your Load” distribution is part of PitchInTN, a statewide litter prevention campaign launched by Tennessee-based industry leaders to support state beautification efforts and build public awareness for litter prevention.
Loose litter from pickup trucks can escape and end up on the roadside. According to the state of Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), only 28 percent of litter is classified as intentional — which means 72 percent of litter is unintentional or occurs negligently.
State law requires loose material in a motor vehicle to be in an enclosed or fully covered space. Likewise, loads in private pickup trucks must be secured to reasonably prevent fall or blow off. That’s where The Home Depot’s free tarps can provide Tennessee motorists the tool needed to “Lock Down Your Load.”
The Home Depot tarp promotion is being conducted in partnership with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and Keep Williamson Beautiful to educate the public on the importance of securing loads in truck beds to combat unintentional litter.
“Williamson County is a beautiful community, and we want to help our community keep litter under control,” Christopher Lawson, store manager of The Home Depot at Brentwood-Moores Lane, said in a press release. “The best way we can do that is to provide motorists with the equipment they need to keep litter secure so that it ends up in recycling or in a landfill and not on the side of the road.
“We’re proud to partner with local law enforcement and the county to educate our customers on how to keep others safe.”
“Unintentional litter is still illegal litter – we are thrilled to partner with The Home Depot to ensure citizens have the information and resources they need to properly secure their loads and keep fellow motorists safe,” said Sgt. Cody Bennett of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.
“Tennessee has an incredible business community that always goes the extra mile,” said Jennifer Stanley, Williamson County recycling specialist and Keep Williamson Beautiful executive director. “We are grateful for the support of industry leaders like The Home Depot who are willing to equip citizens with the supplies required to keep our roads safe and clean,”
Tarps will be distributed in a drive-thru line located at the back of the store’s parking lot adjacent to the gas station. Please note this event is contingent on the weather and will be rescheduled if the forecast is not permittable.
